Oppo Reno12 Pro: First impression

Oppo on Friday (July 12) launched the new premium mid-range Reno12 series phones in India.
It comes in two variants-- Reno12 and Reno12 Pro-- with prices starting at Rs 32,999 and Rs 36,999, respectively.
They both come with similar design language and most of the hardware too is the same, but differ in terms of the camera system.
I spent a few hours with the new Reno12 Pro; here are my initial thoughts about the latest offering from the house of Oppo.
Design and display
The new Oppo Reno12 Pro flaunts a dual-textured design with a slim profile. The top part has a matte finish and the lower part has a smooth glossy finish. And, the solid metallic frame offers a good grip for the fingers to hold on to the device.
Our review unit is space brown, but it is dark wine-red. The company also offers the device in a sunset gold variant.
On the front, the device features a quad-curved display panel and is well protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus 2 series shield. And, top of the company has fitted another plastic-based screen guard, ensuring the screen is scratch-free when kept in tight spaces such as pant pockets with metal articles like keys or coins.
Also, the device comes with an IP65 rating, meaning it can survive accidental water splashes or even moderate rainfall while talking in rain outdoors.
Oppo Reno12 Pro features a 6.7-inch FHD+ (2412 × 1080 pixels) full HD+ quad curved OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and support up to 1200 nits peak brightness. It also features an in-display fingerprint sensor for security and an infrared sensor to control Internet-of-Things (IoT) gadgets at home.
Photography hardware
The new Reno12 Pro houses a triple-camera module-- main 50MP (with 1/1.95-inch Sony LYT-600 sensor, f/1.8, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) with 8MP 112-degree ultra-wide camera (with Sony IMX355 sensor, ƒ/2.2) and 50MP 2x telephoto camera (with Samsung JN5 sensor, up to 20x digital zoom) with LED flash.
On the front, it houses a 50MP (with Samsung JN5 sensor, f/2.0) for selfies and video calling.
Both the front and primary cameras on the back support 4K videos at 30 fps (frames per second).
Like all premium Oppo phones, Reno12 Pro too does a pretty good job with photography. It takes brilliant photos in almost all light conditions. However, the new phone has several big upgrades in terms of generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) features.
It comes with an AI Eraser tool, which can magically remove objects without any trace in the frame. For instance, if you are on a beach and there are a lot of people behind, you just take a photo. And, you go to the photo gallery and select AI Eraser to remove all the unwanted people in the background and get the perfect photo of your family with picturesque sunset in the back.
I am also pretty amazed at the Oppo AI feature that can pick subjects from the photo frame and help users create a customised sticker to make the conversation more engaging on the messenger app.
The new Oppo Reno12 Pro supports many more features such as AI Best Face, AI Studio app, AI Clear Face and more. I will be checking out these features over the next week.
Processor configuration
The new Reno12 Pro houses a 4nm class MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy edition octa-core processor with Mali-G615 MC2 GPU. It comes with 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB / 512GB UFS 3.1 storage (expandable up to 1TB).
The device has worked smoothly in terms of day-to-day activities such as loading apps, smooth scrolling on webpages, and operating the camera. It has good enough processing power to support graphics-rich games.
The device runs on Android 14-based ColorOS 14.1 and is confirmed to get at least three years of Android update (up to 2027) and an additional year of security software support.
As noted in the previous section, the device boasts several generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) features not just to improve productivity but also to have fun with photography editing tools.
Some of the gen AI features are already available in the phone and a few more including Best Face are expected to come with a software update soon.
The Reno12 Pro houses a 5,000mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC flash charging technology. It can power up the phone from zero to 100 per cent under 46 minutes.
Oppo Reno12 Pro comes in two variants-- 12GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage-- for Rs 36,999 and Rs 40,999, respectively.
