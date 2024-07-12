Oppo Reno12 Pro: First impression

Oppo on Friday (July 12) launched the new premium mid-range Reno12 series phones in India.

It comes in two variants-- Reno12 and Reno12 Pro-- with prices starting at Rs 32,999 and Rs 36,999, respectively.

They both come with similar design language and most of the hardware too is the same, but differ in terms of the camera system.

I spent a few hours with the new Reno12 Pro; here are my initial thoughts about the latest offering from the house of Oppo.

Design and display

The new Oppo Reno12 Pro flaunts a dual-textured design with a slim profile. The top part has a matte finish and the lower part has a smooth glossy finish. And, the solid metallic frame offers a good grip for the fingers to hold on to the device.

Our review unit is space brown, but it is dark wine-red. The company also offers the device in a sunset gold variant.

On the front, the device features a quad-curved display panel and is well protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus 2 series shield. And, top of the company has fitted another plastic-based screen guard, ensuring the screen is scratch-free when kept in tight spaces such as pant pockets with metal articles like keys or coins.