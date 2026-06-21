Oppo Reno16 series set to launch in India soon

Oppo is set to launch the Reno16 series in India with three variants, featuring advanced displays, cameras, and fast charging.

In one line

Key points

• Series launch details Oppo will launch the Reno16 series in India soon, following the Find X9 series, with a special 3D Pop Planet Design in collaboration with BABYMONSTER.

• Three variants announced The series includes the budget Reno16C, standard Reno16, and premium Reno16 Pro, each with distinct specifications and pricing.

• Reno16 Pro specs The top-end Reno16 Pro features a 6.32-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate, MediaTek Dimensity 8550 chipset, 7,000mAh battery, and triple 200MP+50MP+50MP cameras.

• Reno16 and Reno16C specs The standard Reno16 has a 120Hz display, Snapdragon 7 Gen 4, 6,500mAh battery, and triple 50MP cameras. The Reno16C includes a Dimensity 7300 chipset, OIS, and 45W charging.