Oppo Reno16 series set to launch in India soon

Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Oppo is set to launch the Reno16 series in India with three variants, featuring advanced displays, cameras, and fast charging.
Key points
• Series launch details
Oppo will launch the Reno16 series in India soon, following the Find X9 series, with a special 3D Pop Planet Design in collaboration with BABYMONSTER.
• Three variants announced
The series includes the budget Reno16C, standard Reno16, and premium Reno16 Pro, each with distinct specifications and pricing.
• Reno16 Pro specs
The top-end Reno16 Pro features a 6.32-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate, MediaTek Dimensity 8550 chipset, 7,000mAh battery, and triple 200MP+50MP+50MP cameras.
• Reno16 and Reno16C specs
The standard Reno16 has a 120Hz display, Snapdragon 7 Gen 4, 6,500mAh battery, and triple 50MP cameras. The Reno16C includes a Dimensity 7300 chipset, OIS, and 45W charging.
• Pricing implications
Rising RAM and storage chipset prices are expected to significantly increase the launch prices of the Reno16 series compared to its predecessor.
Key statistics
144Hz
Display refresh rate for Reno16 Pro
7,000mAh
Battery capacity for Reno16 Pro
80W
Fast charging capability for Reno16 series
3
Number of camera lenses in Reno16 Pro
Significantly more than predecessor
Expected price increase due to chipset costs
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 21 June 2026, 16:43 IST