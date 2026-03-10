<p>After launching the flagship <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/oppo-find-x9-series-with-mediatek-9500-chipset-launched-in-india-3801927">Find X9, X9 Pro series</a>, Oppo is all geared up to bring ultra-premium Find N6 series phones.</p><p>The company took to the X platform to offer a sneak peek at the upcoming Android-powered foldable phone.</p><p>The teaser clip shows the Find N6 series in golden orange and deep black colours. Recent reports indicate that the device may also come in an original titanium shade.</p>.Oppo Find X9 review: Reliable performer with feature-rich camera .<p>Interesting thing to note, the device is super slim with a flat back panel, similar to Samsung's flagship Galaxy Z Fold7 series.</p><p>Except for the big camera module on the back, the rest of the rear case is flat and possibly comes with an additional layer of premium scratch-resistant glass.</p>.<p>It also promises the display will have no visible crease in the middle. It will be held by a sturdy hinge made of premium quality metal-based material, most likely to be either stainless steel or titanium.</p><p>Oppo also revealed that Find N6 will boasts advanced 200MP Hasselblad camera system, which promises to capture crisp and clear photos and videos in almost all lighting conditions.</p>.<p>Also, Find N6 is said to support Oppo AI Pen, a stylus with a sensitive tip, which promises a natural pen-like writing experience.</p><p>There is no word on the processor used in the Find N6 series, but it is expected to come in at least three configurations-- 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, 16GB RAM + 512GB storage and 16GB RAM + 1TB storage.</p><p>The new Oppo Find N6 series is slated to make its global debut later this month in China on March 17.</p>.Google revamps Play Store billings, slashes platform fee for app developers.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>