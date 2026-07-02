Oppo unveils Reno16, 16C with triple cameras, Oppo Bubble accessory in India

Oppo launches Reno16 and Reno16C smartphones with advanced cameras and AI features in India.

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Key points

• HoloVerse 3D design Features industry-first 3D Pop Planet images using Oppo's HoloVerse technology, including Floating 3D Glitter finish and Dynamic Stellar Ring for a unique visual identity.

• Reno16 specifications Comes with a 6.32-inch 1.5K OLED display, Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, 6,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging, and a triple-camera setup with 50MP sensors.

• Reno16C specifications Features a 6.32-inch AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging, and a triple-camera setup with 50MP and 8MP sensors.

• AI features Both models include generative AI features like AI Mind Pilot, AI Bill Manager, AI Snap Key, and Google Gemini AI for enhanced user experience.