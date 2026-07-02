Oppo unveils Reno16, 16C with triple cameras, Oppo Bubble accessory in India

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Oppo launches Reno16 and Reno16C smartphones with advanced cameras and AI features in India.
Key points
• HoloVerse 3D design
Features industry-first 3D Pop Planet images using Oppo's HoloVerse technology, including Floating 3D Glitter finish and Dynamic Stellar Ring for a unique visual identity.
• Reno16 specifications
Comes with a 6.32-inch 1.5K OLED display, Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, 6,500mAh battery with 80W fast charging, and a triple-camera setup with 50MP sensors.
• Reno16C specifications
Features a 6.32-inch AMOLED display, MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging, and a triple-camera setup with 50MP and 8MP sensors.
• AI features
Both models include generative AI features like AI Mind Pilot, AI Bill Manager, AI Snap Key, and Google Gemini AI for enhanced user experience.
• Oppo Bubble accessory
A smart camera companion for content creators, featuring a 1.73-inch AMOLED display, 550mAh battery, and IP54 dust and water resistance, priced at Rs 7,999.
Key statistics
6,500mAh
Reno16 battery capacity
7,000mAh
Reno16C battery capacity
Rs 7,999
Oppo Bubble price
Rs 61,999
Reno16 starting price
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Holoverse 3D Design on Oppo Reno16.
Published 02 July 2026, 10:55 IST