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Over 1,200 global capability centres embed AI and machine learning capabilities

As per the findings, India currently hosts 2117 GCCs operating across 3,728 units and employing around 2.36 million professionals as of FY26.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 15:34 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 15:34 IST
Technologyartificial intelligence and machine learning

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