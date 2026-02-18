<p>As advertised, Google on Wednesday (February 18) launched the new line of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/google-offers-sneak-peek-at-pixel-10a-ahead-of-launch-what-to-expect-3887280">Pixel 10a series</a>.</p><p>It retains the predecessor's design elements, featuring a flat back panel with a slightly domed camera module the back panel. With a textured matte back and a smooth satin metal frame, the device will be available in four vibrant colours-- berry, fog, lavender, and obsidian.</p><p>Also, it boasts of an improved Corning Gorilla Glass 7i shield on the display, and the device comes with an IP68 rating, meaning it can withstand water pressure up to 1.5 metres (around five feet) for close to 30 minutes.</p>.Google sets date for I/O 2026 Android developers conclave.<p>Also, the device is the most eco-friendly Pixel A series to date. For the first time, it includes recycled cobalt, copper, gold and tungsten. It has a 100 per cent recycled aluminium frame for a lower carbon footprint. The packaging is 100 per cent plastic-free.</p><p>On the front, it sports a 6.3-inch full HD (2424 x 1080p) POLED Actua display with 120Hz refresh rate and supports 3,000 nits peak brightness, the highest for a Pixel A series phone.</p><p>Also, it comes with a Type-C port, optical fingerprint sensor and dual SIM (one physical nano SIM+ eSIM).</p>.<p>Inside, the device is powered by a 4nm class Tensor G4, the same as the predecessor, but with faster CPU speed. This will enable the device to support several generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) features, including Add Me, Camera Coach, Auto Best Take, Gemini AI and more.</p><p>It comes with 8GB RAM, 256GB storage (UFS 3.1), and a 5,100 mAh battery – the biggest ever on a Pixel A-series device. It promises to deliver over 30 hours of battery life on a single charge. It supports 30W wired charging and 10W wireless charging.</p><p>The Pixel 10a runs Android 16 with the all-new Material 3 Expressive user interface and comes packed with new wallpaper effects, refined app UI, a modernised notification shade and more. Also, it is guaranteed to get seven years of Android OS and security updates up to 2032.</p><p>It boasts of a dual-camera module-- main 48 MP camera and a 13 MP ultra-wide camera with LED flash on the back. And, on the front, it houses a 13MP camera for selfies and video calling.</p>. <p>The all-new Pixel 10a will be available for Rs 49,999. And, like the premium Pixel 10 series, it can be purchased through the Google Pixel Upgrade Program. This is a lucrative affordability program, which facilitates Google Pixel phone ownership via a zero down payment and zero interest, and a low monthly instalment plan starting at Rs 2,083 per month. There is also an option to effortlessly upgrade to the newest Pixel phone after 9 EMI payments, regardless of the old phone's condition. </p><p>As part of the launch offers, the company is providing Rs 3,000 cashback on select HDFC Bank Cards, up to 24-month no-cost EMI instalment plans, and a Rs 3,000 exchange bonus. The device will be up for sale on March 6, 2026.</p>.Google launches new Pixel upgrade programme ahead of Christmas in India.<p>Pixel 10a also comes with three months of YouTube Premium and 3 months of Google One for eligible new users.</p><p><strong>Pixel 6 vs competition</strong></p><p>The Google handset will be up against the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/oneplus-15r-review-heavy-duty-performer-3835672">OnePlus 15R (review)</a>, Oppo Reno14, and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/vivo-unveils-v60-series-with-triple-camera-in-india-3678664">Vivo V60</a>, among others.</p>.Oppo Reno14 review: Reliable performer with gorgeous design.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>