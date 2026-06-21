June 2026 Pixel Drop: Key features you should know

Key points

• Gemini Omni AI generator A next-gen AI tool powered by Nanobanana 3.0, capable of creating and editing videos, images, and multimedia from text prompts with realistic physics and real-world knowledge integration.

• Custom soundtrack creator Users can generate and personalise high-quality audio tracks by describing ideas or uploading photos, with options to adjust style, vocals, and tempo via the Gemini app.

• Bubbles multitasking feature Converts any app into a floating window for easy multitasking, docked on large screens for seamless switching between apps.

• Screen Reactions tool Enables users to record their screen and selfie camera simultaneously for reaction videos, replacing the need for third-party editing tools.