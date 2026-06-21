June 2026 Pixel Drop: Key features you should know

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Concise summary of key highlights
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Google's June 2026 Pixel Drop update introduces advanced AI features and enhancements for Pixel devices globally.
Key points
• Gemini Omni AI generator
A next-gen AI tool powered by Nanobanana 3.0, capable of creating and editing videos, images, and multimedia from text prompts with realistic physics and real-world knowledge integration.
• Custom soundtrack creator
Users can generate and personalise high-quality audio tracks by describing ideas or uploading photos, with options to adjust style, vocals, and tempo via the Gemini app.
• Bubbles multitasking feature
Converts any app into a floating window for easy multitasking, docked on large screens for seamless switching between apps.
• Screen Reactions tool
Enables users to record their screen and selfie camera simultaneously for reaction videos, replacing the need for third-party editing tools.
• Voice Translate expansion
Real-time speech-to-speech translation during calls now supports additional languages, including Hindi, and is available on Pixel 10a.
Key statistics
20 models
Number of Pixel devices eligible for Android 17 update
7 languages
Languages supported by Voice Translate on Pixel 10a
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
June 2026 Pixel Drop brings Create Music feature to Gemini app.
June 2026 Pixel Drop brings Bubbles feature.
June 2026 Pixel Drop brings new Screen reactions feature.
June 2026 Pixel Drop brings Voice call translation feature.
Manual Screen Call feature comes to Pixel phones in India.
Google's June 2026 Pixel Drop update brings Edit with Ask Photo feature to Pixel phones.
Published 21 June 2026, 13:27 IST