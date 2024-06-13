Pixel June 2024 update: Google Pixel 8a, 8 get Gemini Nano AI features and more

Google has rolled out new June update with several new features to Pixel phones.
The company also revealed that it will be bringing generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI)multimodal large language model (LLM) Gemini Nano to Pixel 8 and 8a models. Currently, only the ultra-premium Pixel 8 Pro has this capability.
With the Gemini Nano AI upgrade, the Pixel phones' recorder app will be able to transcribe and summarise any of the recorded conversations, interviews, presentations and other formats of audio files without an internet connection.
Also, it will be able to detect and include the names of speakers so conversational transcripts can offer context to the topic.
Gemini Nano will also power the Smart Reply feature of the Gboard keyboard app. The latter will get conversational awareness of what the user and receiver are texting about and deliver high-quality smart responses and this will greatly reduce the time to reply to the message.
Initially, it will be available on WhatsApp; Google plans to make it work on more apps later this year.
Photo Credit: Google
It should be noted Gemini Nano AI feature coming to Pixel 8 and 8a is a beta version. It can be activated by following the procedure below:
Step 1: Go to Settings >> About Phone >> scroll down to find the Build number and tap it 7 times. Immediately after that, it shows a message that the user has become a developer.
Step 2: Then, go to Settings >> System >> Developer Options >> scroll down to find AICore >> Enable on-device GenAI Features
Gemini Nano is finally coming to Pixel 8 and Pixel 8a.
Photo Credit: Google
Google is expected to make a public version of the Gemini Nano AI feature available to Pixel 8 and Pixel 8a phones in the coming months.
Other notable features coming with the Pixel June update include camera improvements, identifying unknown callers and more.
Once updated to the latest June 2024 update, the Pixel camera will be able to automatically identify the best moment from the photo in HDR+. Say, when a Pixel phone user tries to take a picture of a person, the device captures multiple photos and shows the best picture of the latter with a smiling face and focused on the camera with eyes open. This will greatly save time from taking multiple photos to get that perfect shot.
Best moment feature coming to Pixel phone's camera app.
Photo Credit: Google
Pixel camera app is also getting a new feature that will allow users to manually pick which camera lens they want to use while taking photos. This gives more control over capturing the photo.
Another important feature coming to Pixel phones is the caller identification feature. Going forward Pixel phone users will be able to find unknown caller's identity right from the phone app with the new Lookup option. This reduces the need for any third-party app for caller identification.
Caller ID Lookup feature is coming with June 2024 update for Pixel phones.
Photo Credit: Google
And, the new June 2024 update brings a major upgrade to the Find My Device app. Owners will be able to locate their misplaced pixel phones even if it is switched off or the battery is dead.
