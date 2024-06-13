Pixel June 2024 update: Google Pixel 8a, 8 get Gemini Nano AI features and more

Google has rolled out new June update with several new features to Pixel phones.

The company also revealed that it will be bringing generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI)multimodal large language model (LLM) Gemini Nano to Pixel 8 and 8a models. Currently, only the ultra-premium Pixel 8 Pro has this capability.

With the Gemini Nano AI upgrade, the Pixel phones' recorder app will be able to transcribe and summarise any of the recorded conversations, interviews, presentations and other formats of audio files without an internet connection.

Also, it will be able to detect and include the names of speakers so conversational transcripts can offer context to the topic.