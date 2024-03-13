Poco X6 Neo with dual-camera launched in India

Poco on Wednesday (March 13) unveiled the new mid-range phone X6 Neo 5G series in India.

It sports a 6.67-inch full HD+ (1080×2400p) super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and supports up to 1,000 nits peak brightness. It is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass 5 shield and comes with IP54 water splash-resistant rating.

It also features a 3.5mm audio jack, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and hybrid dual-SIM slots (one dedicated to nano-SIM and the other can accommodate either one nano-SIM or microSD card).