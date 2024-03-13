Poco X6 Neo with dual-camera launched in India

Poco on Wednesday (March 13) unveiled the new mid-range phone X6 Neo 5G series in India.
It sports a 6.67-inch full HD+ (1080×2400p) super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and supports up to 1,000 nits peak brightness. It is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass 5 shield and comes with IP54 water splash-resistant rating.
It also features a 3.5mm audio jack, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and hybrid dual-SIM slots (one dedicated to nano-SIM and the other can accommodate either one nano-SIM or microSD card).
The new Poco X6 Neo series phones.
The new Poco phone is powered by a 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6080 octa-core processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, 8GB/12GB RAM, 128GB/256GB UFS 2.2 storage (expandable up to 1TB) and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W charging speed capability.
It runs on Android 13-based MIUI 14 and is expected to get all-new HyperOS later this year.
The X6 Neo houses a dual-camera module-- main 108MP ( with 1/1.67-inch sensor, f/1.7 aperture) and a 2MP depth sensor (f/2.4) with LED flash. It also features a 16MP front camera for selfies and video calling.
Poco X6 Neo will be available in three colour options – astral black, horizon blue and martian orange. The company offers the device in two configurations-- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs 15,999 and Rs 17,999, respectively on Flipkart from March 18 onwards.
X6 Neo vs competition
The new Poco phone will be up against Motorola Moto G34, Redmi Note 12, and Samsung Galaxy F15, among others in the mid-range segment.
Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.
(Published 13 March 2024, 12:58 IST)