<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/xiaomi-17-17-ultra-with-leica-camera-qualcomm-snapdragon-8-elite-series-launched-in-india-3927612">Xiaomi subsidiary Poco</a> on Tuesday (March 17) launched the new line of X8 Pro series mid-range smartphones in India.</p><p>It comes in two variants-- X8 Pro and X8 Pro Max-- Both feature similar design language, but differ in terms of internal hardware.</p><p>The X8 Pro sports a 6.59-inch 1.5K(2756 x 1268p) OLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, offering up to 3,500 nits peak brightness and is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass 7i shield, and IP66+IP68+IP69+IP69K water-and-dust rating.</p><p>It also features a Type-C USB port, infrared sensor, dual-SIM slots (type: nano), stereo speakers and an in-display optical fingerprint sensor.</p>.Google Maps gets Gemini AI-powered conversational search 'Ask Maps' feature.<p>Inside, it comes with a 4nm class MediaTek Dimensity 8500-Ultra with Arm Mali-G720 MC8 GPU, Android 16-based HyperOS 3.0, 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5X Ultra RAM, 256GB UFS 4.1 storage and a 6,500mAh battery with 100W charger.</p><p>It also boasts a dual-camera module-- main 50MP (with 1/1.95-inch IMX882 sensor, f/1.59 aperture, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation, EIS: Electronic Image Stabilisation) and 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera with LED flash, up to 4K at 60fps (frames per second) video recording capability. On the front, it houses a 20MP (with OV20B sensor, f/2.2) sensor with up to 1080p full HD at 60fps video recording capability.</p>.<p>It comes in three colours--black, green and white. It is available in two variants-- 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs 32,999 and Rs 35,999, respectively.</p><p>The company is also offering a special Poco X8 Pro Iron Man edition. It comes with matching colours of Marvel superhero's signature black-and-gold armours.</p>.<p>The device features a striking black finish accented with golden elements, with the flash module designed to resemble an Arc Reactor at its centre. Inside too, it comes with a custom Iron Man-themed interface. It is available in 12GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs 34,999.</p><p>The top-end Poco X8 Pro Max comes with a 6.83-inch 1.5K (2772 x 1280p) OLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, up to 3500 nits peak brightness, and is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass 7i shield, and IP66+IP68+IP69+IP69K water-and-dust shield.</p><p>It also features a Type-C USB port, an infrared sensor, dual-SIM slots (type: nano), stereo speakers and an in-display 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.</p>.<p>Under the hood, it ships with 3nm class Dimensity 9500s octa-core with Arm Mali-G925 MC12 GPU, Android 16-based Xiaomi HyperOS 3, 12GB LPDDR5X RAM, 256GB / 512GB UFS 4.1 storage, and a 9,000mAh battery with 100W charger.</p><p>It also boasts a dual-camera module-- primary 50MP (with 1/1.95-inch Light Fusion 600 sensor, f/1.5, OIS, EIS) and an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera with LED flash and support up to 4K at 60fps video recording. On the front, it houses a 20MP (with OV20B sensor, f/2.2) sensor with up to 1080p full HD 60fps video recording capability.</p><p>The device comes in three colours-- black, blue and black. It is available in two variants-- 12GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage-- for Rs 42,999 and Rs 46,999, respectively.</p><p>All the new Poco phones will hit stores next week on March 25 in India.</p>.Poco M8 review: Cost-effective mid-range phone.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>