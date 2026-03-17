Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnology

Poco X8 Pro, X8 Pro Max series launched in India

The company is also offering a special Poco X8 Pro Iron Man edition. It comes with matching colours of Marvel superhero's signature black-and-gold armours.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 14:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Poco X8 Pro.

Poco X8 Pro.

Credit: Poco

Poco X8 Pro Iron Man Edition.

Poco X8 Pro Iron Man Edition.

Credit: Poco

Poco X8 Pro Max.

Poco X8 Pro Max.

Credit: Poco

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 March 2026, 14:51 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsDH TechAndroidsmartphoneXiaomiPocoAndroid phoneMediaTek

Follow us on :

Follow Us