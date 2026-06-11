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Hometechnology

Pova 8 with Alive Matrix display, 8,000mAh battery launched in India

Pova's Alive matrix supports close to 50 animations, which can be used for notifications, incoming calls, message alerts, view time or countdown timers and more.
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 16:59 IST
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Pova 8 series comes with ALIVE Matrix.

Pova 8 series comes with ALIVE Matrix.

Credit: Pova

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Published 11 June 2026, 16:59 IST
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