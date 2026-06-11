Pova 8 with Alive Matrix display, 8,000mAh battery launched in India

<p>Pova on Thursday (June 11) <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/june-2026-smartphone-launches-xiaomi-17t-redmi-turbo-5-motorola-edge-70-pro-and-more-4024532#7">launched the new Pova 8 series phone</a> in India.</p><p>One of the highlight features of the device is the LED Alive Matrix display panel below the camera module on the back. It is very similar to the Glyph Matrix feature we see on Nothing Phones.</p><p>Pova's Alive matrix supports close to 50 animations, which can be used for notifications, incoming calls, message alerts, view time or countdown timers and more.</p>.Nothing Phone (4a) Pro Review: Performer with standout design .<p>On the front, it sports a 6.76-inch full HD+ (1080×2344p) flat LCD screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. It also comes with an IP64 water-and-dust-resistant rating, a Type-C USB port, a speaker tuned with a Dolby Atmos audio system, an infrared sensor, hybrid dual SIMs (nano-SIM 1 + nano-SIM 2 or microSD card) and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.</p>.<p>Under the hood, it features a 6nm class MediaTek Dimensity 7100 octa-core processor, which can clock 2.4GHz. It is backed by a Mali-G610 GPU, 6GB / 8GB LPDDR5X RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 storage, runs Android 16-based HiOS 16 and a massive 8,000mAh battery with a 45W charger.</p><p>The Pova 8 boasts a dual-camera module-- main 50MP(with Sony LYT-600 sensor, f/1.8 aperture) backed by a secondary sensor and an LED flash on the back.</p><p>On the front, it houses a 13MP camera for selfies and video calling. Both the front and the rear side cameras can record high-resolution 2K videos at 30 frames per second (fps).</p><p>Pova 8 is available in two colours-- bit white and terminal green. And, it comes in two configurations-- 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 29,999 and Rs 31,999, respectively.</p><p><strong>Pova 8 vs competition</strong></p><p>The new phone will be competing with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/iqoo-z10-review-really-good-phone-for-multi-media-consumption-3493369">iQOO Z10 (review)</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/oneplus-nord-ce-6-review-mid-range-android-powered-phone-with-reliable-qualcomm-silicon-decent-camera-3995981">OnePlus Nord CE 6 (review)</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/nothing-phone-4a-review-reliable-performer-with-cool-unique-design-3946765">Nothing Phone 4a (review)</a>, and Redmi Note 15 (review) series, among others.</p>.Redmi Note 15 Pro 5G Review: Solid all-rounder with 200MP camera, big battery.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>