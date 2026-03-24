<p>Popular smartphone maker <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets-weekly-asus-v501-desktop-aio-v400-and-more-3922267#6">Oppo announced the</a> launch of its premium flagship camera phone, the Find X9 Ultra, in April.</p><p>CEO Pete Lau took to the X platform to confirm the launch of Oppo Find X9 Ultra early next month and also offer a sneak peek at the device.</p><p>It features a metal-based solid frame with a bright orange-hued button. It resembles the iPhone's camera button but is longer. It is likely to be a touch-sensitive capacitive button with a pressure sensor, which can be programmed to perform multiple functions such as zoom -in and zoom-out of the camera or switching between still photo mode and video recording.</p>.Google Pixel 10a Review: Fine-tuned with new AI features.<p>The new premium phone is said to come with a 6.82-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate.</p><p>Under the hood, it is expected to come with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, Qualcomm's latest and most powerful chipset for Android phones to date.</p>.<p>Also, it will be backed by a massive 7,050mAh battery, which will be more than enough to last two full days under normal usage. Also, it supports 100W SuperVooC fast charging capability.</p><p>As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it is said to come with a feature-rich Hasselblad-tuned quad camera system-- a main 200MP sensor backed by a 200MP periscope telephoto, a 50MP periscope telephoto with 10x optical zoom, and a 50MP ultrawide camera with LED flash on the back. </p>.Oppo Find X9 review: Reliable performer with feature-rich camera .<p>It promises to set a new benchmark in mobile photography in the industry. It will also be assisted by generative Artificial Intelligence</p><p>For more details of the device, we have to wait till April to know what Oppo has in store for the fans.</p>.Oppo launches new Find N6 series foldable phone.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a></em></p>