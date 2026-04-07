<p>OnePlus on Tuesday (April 7) launched the much-anticipated <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/oneplus-nord-6-series-tipped-to-launch-early-next-month-what-to-expect-3933437">premium Android mid-range phone Nord 6 series</a> in India.</p><p>It sports a 6.78-inch ( 2772 x 1272 pixels) 1.5K AMOLED display with 60/90/120/144/165Hz variable refresh rate, up to 3600 nits peak brightness.</p><p>The display is protected by a Crystal Guard Glass shield and comes with an IP66/68/69/69K rating, and military-grade MIL-STD-810H durability certification.</p>.April 2026: Smartphones launching this month.<p>It also comes with dual-SIM slots (type: nano), an in-display optical fingerprint sensor, a Type-C port, stereo speakers, and an infrared sensor.</p><p>Inside, it houses Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 octa-core processor, which can clock peak CPU speed up to 3.21GHs, and is paired with Adreno 825 GPU, 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5X RAM, 256GB UFS 4.1 storage and a massive 9,000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging capability. It is more than enough to support graphics-heavy AAA titles and run powerful generative Artificial Intelligence applications.</p>. <p>It runs Android 16-based OxygenOS 16 and is guaranteed to get four years of Android OS updates and six years of security patches for protection against cyber threats up to 2032.</p><p>The device also boasts a dual-camera module-- a main 50MP camera (with a 1/1.95-inch Sony LYTIA-600 sensor, f/1.8 aperture, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) and an 8MP 112-degree ultra-wide camera (with OmniVision OV08F sensor, f/2.2 aperture). It supports 4K video recording at 60 frames per second.</p> .Nothing Phone (4a) Review: Reliable performer with cool unique design.<p>It comes with a 32MP (f/2.0) front camera and can record 4K videos at 30fps.</p><p>The device comes in three colours-- Quick Silver, Fresh Mint, and Pitch Black. It is available in two configurations-- 8GB RAM + 246GB and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage-- Rs 38,999 and Rs 41,999, respectively.</p><p><strong>Nord 6 vs competition</strong></p><p>OnePlus will be competing with the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/nothing-phone-4a-4a-pro-with-triple-camera-launched-3920891">Nothing Phone (4a) Pro</a>, S<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/samsung-launches-galaxy-a57-and-galaxy-a37-with-triple-cameras-in-india-3945170">amsung Galaxy A37</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/redmi-note-15-pro-pro-5g-with-200mp-camera-launched-in-india-3878475">Redmi Note 15 Pro+</a>, and iQOO 15R, among others.</p>.iQOO 15R review: Powerful performer with gorgeous looks.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>