Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnology

OnePlus Nord 6 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 launched in India

OnePlus Nord 6 confirmed to get four Android OS updates up to 2030.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 15:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
OnePlus Nord 6.

OnePlus Nord 6.

Credit: OnePlus

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 April 2026, 15:30 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsDH TechAndroidOnePlussmartphonesQualcommSnapdragonAndroid phoneOnePlus Nord

Follow us on :

Follow Us