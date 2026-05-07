Qualcomm unveils 5th Gen Snapdragon 6, 4 series chipsets for mobiles in India

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Qualcomm launches 5th Gen Snapdragon 6 and 4 series chipsets in India, enhancing performance and AI camera capabilities for mid-range and budget smartphones.
Key points
• New chipset generation
Qualcomm unveiled the 5th Gen Snapdragon 6 and 4 series chipsets, featuring advanced AI-powered cameras, improved performance, and power efficiency for mid-range and budget smartphones.
• Smooth Motion UI
The new chipsets come with Qualcomm's proprietary Smooth Motion UI, ensuring seamless and lag-free navigation for enhanced user experience.
• Performance upgrades
The Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 offers 20% faster app launches and 18% less screen stutter, while the Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 delivers 43% faster app launches and 25% less lag compared to predecessors.
• Connectivity and power
Both chipsets support advanced 5G modems, Wi-Fi 7, and Qualcomm's Adaptive Performance Engine 4.0 for smoother performance and extended battery life.
• Market impact
Major smartphone brands like Xiaomi, Oppo, Honor, and Realme are expected to launch new devices with these chipsets in the second half of 2026.
Key statistics
20%
Faster app launches for Snapdragon 6 Gen 5
18%
Reduced screen stutter for Snapdragon 6 Gen 5
43%
Faster app launches for Snapdragon 4 Gen 5
25%
Reduced lag for Snapdragon 4 Gen 5
Second half of 2026
Expected launch window for new devices
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 07 May 2026, 08:04 IST