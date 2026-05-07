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Qualcomm unveils 5th Gen Snapdragon 6, 4 series chipsets for mobiles in India

The Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 and Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 come with proprietary Smooth Motion UI to enhance device interactions with seamless and lag-free navigation.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 08:04 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

Qualcomm unveils 5th Gen Snapdragon 6, 4 series chipsets for mobiles in India

In one line
Qualcomm launches 5th Gen Snapdragon 6 and 4 series chipsets in India, enhancing performance and AI camera capabilities for mid-range and budget smartphones.
Key points
New chipset generation
Qualcomm unveiled the 5th Gen Snapdragon 6 and 4 series chipsets, featuring advanced AI-powered cameras, improved performance, and power efficiency for mid-range and budget smartphones.
Smooth Motion UI
The new chipsets come with Qualcomm's proprietary Smooth Motion UI, ensuring seamless and lag-free navigation for enhanced user experience.
Performance upgrades
The Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 offers 20% faster app launches and 18% less screen stutter, while the Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 delivers 43% faster app launches and 25% less lag compared to predecessors.
Connectivity and power
Both chipsets support advanced 5G modems, Wi-Fi 7, and Qualcomm's Adaptive Performance Engine 4.0 for smoother performance and extended battery life.
Market impact
Major smartphone brands like Xiaomi, Oppo, Honor, and Realme are expected to launch new devices with these chipsets in the second half of 2026.
Key statistics
20%
Faster app launches for Snapdragon 6 Gen 5
18%
Reduced screen stutter for Snapdragon 6 Gen 5
43%
Faster app launches for Snapdragon 4 Gen 5
25%
Reduced lag for Snapdragon 4 Gen 5
Second half of 2026
Expected launch window for new devices
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 07 May 2026, 08:04 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsDH TechsmartphonessmartphoneQualcommSnapdragonchipsetMobile

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