Qualcomm unveils 5th Gen Snapdragon 6, 4 series chipsets for mobiles in India

Qualcomm launches 5th Gen Snapdragon 6 and 4 series chipsets in India, enhancing performance and AI camera capabilities for mid-range and budget smartphones.

Key points

• New chipset generation Qualcomm unveiled the 5th Gen Snapdragon 6 and 4 series chipsets, featuring advanced AI-powered cameras, improved performance, and power efficiency for mid-range and budget smartphones.

• Smooth Motion UI The new chipsets come with Qualcomm's proprietary Smooth Motion UI, ensuring seamless and lag-free navigation for enhanced user experience.

• Performance upgrades The Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 offers 20% faster app launches and 18% less screen stutter, while the Snapdragon 4 Gen 5 delivers 43% faster app launches and 25% less lag compared to predecessors.

• Connectivity and power Both chipsets support advanced 5G modems, Wi-Fi 7, and Qualcomm's Adaptive Performance Engine 4.0 for smoother performance and extended battery life.