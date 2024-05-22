Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon X Elite, X Plus chipsets for Windows PCs

Here are key aspects of Snapdragon X Elite:

--It houses a 4nm architecture-based 12-core Qualcomm Oryon CPU and can clock a whopping 4.2GHz CPU speed. It is more than enough to perform any heavy-duty tasks such as 4K video editing, on-device gen AI-based multi-media content generation and more

-- Adreno Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) integrated with the X Elite silicon can perform 4.6 TeraFLOPS (floating-point operations per second)

-- Hexagon Neural Processing Unit (NPU), which comes paired with the Snapdragon X Elite chipset can perform 45 trillion operations per second. The new X Elite can deliver the highest NPU performance per watt for laptops, up to 2.6X better compared to the Apple M3 silicon and up to 5.4X than Intel's Core Ultra 7 155h series.

-- PCs with Snapdragon X Elite can generate photorealistic synthetic images in less than a second on gen AI-powered photo generator apps

--PCs with Snapdragon X Elite consume 60 per cent less power compared to any rival branded computers in its class

-- Snapdragon X Elite allows PC makers to offer up to 64GB RAM on the device

-- PCs with Snapdragon X Elite can deliver up to 22 hours of battery life