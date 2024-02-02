Quick guide to spotting fake news

Shammas Oliyath, co-founder of Check4Spam, highlights the importance of subjectivity. “A primary indicator of potentially incorrect news is the absence of authentic references — be it on social media or news websites. Also, pay attention to the language — check for sensitive words, typing errors and derogatory terms — and stay away from posts that are just trying to gain likes and views. For example, posts that say ‘Share for good luck’ and similar things,” he says. He advises public to be cautious of satirical websites. “Run a simple check for a disclaimer in the footer stating the satirical nature of the content. It is a clear signal to not consider the article as news,” he adds.