Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnology

Quick Share: Samsung brings cross-platform AirDrop feature support for the Galaxy S26 series and iPhones

AirDrop support will initially be available on the Galaxy S26 series, with expansion to additional devices to be announced at a later date.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 16:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
Quick Share_AirDrop settings.

Quick Share_AirDrop settings.

Credit: Samsung

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 March 2026, 16:35 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsGoogleDH TechAndroidSamsungiPhoneAndroid phoneAirDrop

Follow us on :

Follow Us