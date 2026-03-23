<p>Last year in November, Google surprised everyone with the launch of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/google-quick-share-heres-how-to-share-files-like-airdrop-between-pixel-10-and-apple-devices-3809656">new AirDrop-like QuickShare</a>, a cross-platform wireless data transfer feature for Pixel phones with iPhones. But it was not available for non-Pixel Android phones.</p><p>Early this year in February, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/google-confirms-to-bring-airdrop-like-quickshare-feature-for-all-non-pixel-android-3888865">Google promised that it would expand the feature to non-Pixel phones</a> soon.</p><p>Now, within a month after announcement, Google's close ally Samsung has announced the cross-platform QuickShare feature support for its Galaxy S series devices with the iPhones.</p>.Google Pixel 10a Review: Fine-tuned with new AI features.<p><strong>Here's how to transfer files wirelessly between a Samsung phone and an iPhone</strong></p><p>Step 1: Go to Settings >> Connectected Devices >> Quick Share</p><p>Step 2: There, select 'Share with Apple devices'</p><p>Once done, users will be able to instantly share any files, such as documents, multiple videos or images at a time wirelessly between a Galaxy phone and an iPhone. </p>.<p>Starting today, the AirDrop-Quick Share feature is rolling out in Korea and expanding to more regions, including Europe, Hong Kong, Japan, Latin America, North America, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan.</p><p>AirDrop support will initially be available on the Galaxy S26 series, with expansion to additional devices to be announced at a later date.</p><p>Besides Samsung handsets, other Android phones are expected to get the cross-platform AirDrop-Quick Share feature in the coming months.</p>.Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Review: Refined with meaningful upgrades.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a></em></p>