Raksha Bandhan: Gadgets to gift for your tech-savvy sibling

Raksha Bandhan, an auspicious festival celebrated with great passion and enthusiasm across India, is just around the corner. It’s one of those times when you make your beloved sibling feel special by gifting them something amazing. However, choosing a gift can be a challenging task these days. Gadgets today have become a great gifting option that are useful and chic. To help you with the same, here are some budget- friendly gadgets that should help you bring a smile to your sibling’s face this Raksha Bandhan.