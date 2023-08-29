Raksha Bandhan: Gadgets to gift for your tech-savvy sibling

boAt Aavante Bar 503: This sound bar is yet another ideal gifting option this Raksha Bandhan. This sound bar provides a theatre-like experience in your own living room. With multiple connectivity modes with a built-in Mic offering hassle-free connections, the speaker houses 1200 mAh and provides up to 4.5 hours of uninterrupted playback. This lightweight speaker can be easily carried around and lets you experience your favourite music whether you’re indoors or outdoors. The Aavante Bar 503 features Dual EQ Modes that have it all covered whether you want music with high bass or to soothe yourself with Sufi tunes with a balanced audio quality.
Redmi Buds 4 Active: The newly launched Redmi Buds 4 Active, offered by Xiaomi is one of the most stylish and convenient gifting options. The Redmi Buds 4 Active offers an immersive audio experience with its Environmental Noise Cancellation feature. The buds offer up to 30 hours of playback time that would let your sibling enjoy a full day of music and calling with no worries. The earphones come with IPX4 rating, which ensures complete water resistance while they’re working out or running through rain.
realme C53: The newly launched realme C53 which is an amazing blend of great camera performance and a stellar design is an ideal gifting option this Raksha Bandhan. Housing a 108MP ultra-clear camera along with an 8MP selfie camera, this phone allows you to capture immersive images with great detailing and dynamic range. It is packed with top-of-the-line features like a 6.74 inches 90Hz Display with a Mini Capsule and strong battery support of 5000mAh with 18W Quick charge.
The Noise ColorFit Pulse Go Buzz: This smartwatch will make a perfect gift for your sibling if she has been on the lookout for a stylish and sturdy smartwatch. Your fitness-freak brother can always keep track of how his workouts are going thanks to the smartwatch’s 100+ sports modes. This smartwatch supports heart rate and SpO2 rate monitoring along with regular alerts so that she can track her health stats.
realme Buds Air 5: The latest buds launched by realme are one of the most feature-packed gifts for your audiophile sibling. These buds provide an amazing audio experience with 50 dB active noise cancellations. The realme Buds Air 5 offers up to 38 hours of battery life that ensures a full day of audio playback and calling from a single charge. The IPX5-rated earphones provide complete water resistance that’d be useful while working out at the gym or running during rain.
