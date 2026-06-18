RAM 'situation has become unsustainable', Tim Cook hints at iPhone, iPad price hike

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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Apple to raise iPhone prices due to unsustainable RAM and chipset costs, ending previous price mitigation strategies.
Key points
• Rising smartphone costs
Smartphone makers have increased prices by 14-15% due to surging chipset costs, with additional hikes of Rs 5,000-12,000 in recent weeks.
• Chipset supply constraints
Semiconductor firms prioritise shipments to generative AI companies, reducing availability for consumer devices and driving up costs.
• Apple's cost mitigation ends
Apple previously offset costs by increasing base storage, but Tim Cook states the situation is now unsustainable, necessitating price hikes.
• Future price increases likely
Apple will raise iPhone prices, with no significant discounts expected during seasonal sales or e-commerce promotions.
• Industry cost-cutting measures
Companies are using outdated chipsets, reducing camera sensors, and making cosmetic changes to manage rising component costs.
Key statistics
14-15%
Average price increase for new smartphones
Rs 5,000-12,000
Recent price hike range for existing models
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 18 June 2026, 08:07 IST