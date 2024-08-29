Realme 13, 13+ with dual-camera launched in India

Realme on Thursday (August 29) launched a new line of mid-range Realme 13 phone series in India.
It comes in two variants-- a standard Realme 13 and a top-end Realme 13 Plus.
The Realme 13+ features a 6.67-inch full HD+ (2400 ×1080p) AMOLED screen. It supports 120Hz refresh rate and offers up to 2000 nits peak brightness.
It also features an in-display fingerprint sensor, rainwater smart touch technology, Panda glass shield, IP565 water-and-dust resistant rating, a 3.5mm audio jack, dual SIM slots and stereo speakers.
Inside, it houses 4nm class MediaTek Dimensity 7300 octa-core with Mali-G615 MC2 GPU, Android 14-based realme UI 5, 8GB GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 3.1 storage and a 5000mAh battery with 80W fast charging.
Realme 13+ series.
Credit: Realme India
It comes with a dual-camera module-- main 50MP(with Sony LYT-600 sensor, f/1.88, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) with a 2MP portrait camera and LED flash on the back. It also features a 16MP (f/2.45) front camera.
The regular Realme 13 sports a 6.72-inch full HD+ (2400 × 1080p) screen with dynamic refresh rate (45-120Hz) and 680 nits peak brightness.
It features hybrid dual SIMs (nano + nano/microSD), a type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and comes with IP64 water-and-dust rating.
It houses a 6nm class MediaTek Dimensity 6300 6nm processor with Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, Android 14-based realme UI 5.0, 8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB / 256GB (UFS 2.2) storage (expandable up to 2TB with microSD), and a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast charging.
Realme 13+ series.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
It also features a dual-camera module--main 50MP (f/1.75) camera (with Samsung ISOCELL S5KJNS sensor) + a 2MP (f/2.4) portrait camera with LED flash. And, on the front, it comes with a 16MP (f/2.45) camera.
Realme 13+ comes in three configurations-- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs 22,999, Rs 24,999 and Rs 26,999, respectively. It is available in three colours--victory gold, speed green and dark purple.
Realme 13 comes in two configurations-- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB --for Rs 17,999, and Rs 19,999, respectively. It is available in two colours--speed green and dark purple.
The company also announced Buds T01 earphones. They come ergonomic design to offer a comfortable fit to the ears and also feature an IPX4 rating Water Resistance protects against splashes and sweat.
Realme Buds T01 series.
Credit: Realme India
Each bud houses a 13mm dynamic bass driver to deliver rich bass and clear highs for an immersive listening experience.
It also supports the Artificial Intelligence ENC Noise Cancellation feature to effectively reduce the background noise. It also comes with Smart Touch Controls for easy operation,
With a full charge, it can last for 28 hours. of total playback time and seamlessly transition between music and calls with while IPX4 Water Resistance provides protection against splashes and sweat. It comes in two colours-- black and white-- for Rs 1,299.
Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech