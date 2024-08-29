Realme 13, 13+ with dual-camera launched in India

Realme on Thursday (August 29) launched a new line of mid-range Realme 13 phone series in India.

It comes in two variants-- a standard Realme 13 and a top-end Realme 13 Plus.

The Realme 13+ features a 6.67-inch full HD+ (2400 ×1080p) AMOLED screen. It supports 120Hz refresh rate and offers up to 2000 nits peak brightness.

It also features an in-display fingerprint sensor, rainwater smart touch technology, Panda glass shield, IP565 water-and-dust resistant rating, a 3.5mm audio jack, dual SIM slots and stereo speakers.