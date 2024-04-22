RedLine Stealer trojan: Hackers using malware-laced cheat codes to prey on gamers

In the 21st century, the computer has become a primary tool for work, accessing information from the Internet, and for entertainment such as gaming with friends online or watching movies and TV series.
However, there are inherent dangers online, and if we are not cautious enough, we may end up paying a heavy price. With the advancement of technology, hackers are developing increasingly devious methods to entice unsuspecting users into voluntarily installing apps laced with malware, resulting in the compromise of personal and financial information.
In a recent incident reported by the McAfee Research team, bad actors are using a malicious RedLine Stealer malware disguised as a cheat code downloadable file to target gamers.
Titled 'CheatLab', this software promises to provide tips and hacks for popular games, helping players earn points and upgrades like extra lives and armour packages to improve survivability during gameplay. However, it requires players to share the file with friends before providing access to cheat codes.
In reality, CheatLab does not deliver any promised benefits. Once installed, it vanishes within the system. McAfee researchers noted that the RedLine Stealer trojan uses Lua bytecode to evade detection and starts searching the system for sensitive data such as usernames and passwords stored in browsers, which it then sends to hackers.
CheatLab app setup (Screen-grab)
With such devious techniques, the RedLine Stealer trojan is said to have spread worldwide.
Here are tips on how to protect your computer from such malware:
1) Always install apps from legitimate stores such as Microsoft Store for Windows, Google Play for Android and Apple App Store for Macs
2) Avoid looking for gaming cheat codes on websites published by unknown developers
3) Never click on URLs shared on emails or messenger apps
4) Avoid side-loading any applications to your device
5) It is good practice to install good anti-virus applications such as McAfee, Kaspersky, Sophos, Norton, and ESET, so the malware can be detected early and removed the from system.
(Published 22 April 2024, 07:39 IST)