Comes in old Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0. It is not a deal breaker as it will soon receive the Android 16-based HyperOS 3.0 soon

Specifications:

Display: 6.83-inch 1.5K (2772×1280p) OLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 3200 nits peak brightness | Durability: Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus 2 shield, IP66+IP68+IP69+IP69K dust-and-waterproof rating, and SGS-certified durability for full-device high-strength protection against drops, bends and crushing pressure | Processor: 4nm class MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra octa-core processor (max CPU speed of 2.6GHz) with Mali-G615 MC2 GPU | RAM: 8GB/12GB LPDDR4X | Storage: 56GB/512GB UFS 2.2 storage |Main Camera: main 200MP camera (with a 1/1.4-inch Samsung HPE sensor, f/1.7 aperture) and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle (with Sony IMX355, f/2.2).| Front camera: 20MP (1/4-inch sensor size, f/2.2) | Battery: 6,580mAh battery with 45W fast charging capability.