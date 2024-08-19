Redmi Pad Pro 5G review: Versatile mid-range Android tablet

However, it takes some time to operate the keyboard on the lap comfortably. On a table, it is less hassle to type words and work faster.

The keyboard houses a 210mAh battery. it can last for up to 59 hours under normal usage. And, in idle mode, it can last for 760 hours. Add to that, it has a detachable pen holder at the top for easy storage.

Display and performance

The Redmi Pad Pro comes with a massive 12.1-inch 2.5K (2560 × 1600p) LCD screen. It is great for consuming multimedia content and shopping on e-commerce apps.

Also, to browse the web to catch up on the latest news and read e-books. It supports dynamic (30/48/50/60/90/120Hz) refresh rate and up to 600 nits peak brightness.

It supports Dolby Vision. It is a really good medium to watch TV series or movies while commuting on a mass transit vehicle.

Even at home, it is good for shopping on e-commerce apps. the big display helps owners, particularly those with spectacles (like me) to see all the minute terms and conditions of EMI offers on products.

And at night, with reading mode on, one can finish a chapter or two on an e-book without any issue of eye strain.

The new Redmi Pad Pro also supports Smart Pen. It comes in a regular pencil form factor with a 6.18-inch length. It has a pressure-sensitive tip to write on the screen with different styles such as normal pen-like writing to take notes or brush-like style to create digital art.