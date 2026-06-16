Xiaomi Redmi Turbo 5 with Dimensity 8500-Ultra silicon launched in India

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Concise summary of key highlights
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Xiaomi launches the Redmi Turbo 5 in India with a Dimensity 8500-Ultra chipset and premium features.
Key highlights
• Display and design
The Redmi Turbo 5 features a 6.59-inch 1.5K OLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate, 3,500nits brightness, and Gorilla Glass 7i protection.
• Performance and storage
Powered by the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8500-Ultra chipset, it offers up to 16GB RAM and 512GB UFS 4.1 storage.
• Battery and charging
The device includes a 7,540mAh battery with 100W fast charging, ensuring long usage and quick top-ups.
• Camera capabilities
It boasts a 50MP main camera with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 20MP front camera for high-quality photography.
• Pricing and availability
The Redmi Turbo 5 is priced at Rs 37,999 and Rs 40,999 for the 8GB/12GB RAM variants, with a temporary discount of Rs 2,000.
Key statistics
3,500 nits
Screen brightness peak
100W
Fast charging capability
Rs 37,999
Starting price in India
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 16 June 2026, 10:37 IST