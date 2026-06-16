Xiaomi Redmi Turbo 5 with Dimensity 8500-Ultra silicon launched in India

Xiaomi launches the Redmi Turbo 5 in India with a Dimensity 8500-Ultra chipset and premium features.

In one line

Key highlights

• Display and design The Redmi Turbo 5 features a 6.59-inch 1.5K OLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate, 3,500nits brightness, and Gorilla Glass 7i protection.

• Performance and storage Powered by the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8500-Ultra chipset, it offers up to 16GB RAM and 512GB UFS 4.1 storage.

• Battery and charging The device includes a 7,540mAh battery with 100W fast charging, ensuring long usage and quick top-ups.

• Camera capabilities It boasts a 50MP main camera with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 20MP front camera for high-quality photography.