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Concise summary of key highlights
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Reliance Jio launches Rs 200 'OTT Pass' offering unlimited access to 15 OTT apps and 1,000+ live TV channels.
Key points
• New OTT Pass subscription
Jio introduces a Rs 200 'OTT Pass' for 28 days, providing unlimited access to 15 OTT apps and over 1,000 live TV channels.
• Cost-effective benefits
The Rs 200 pack offers benefits worth Rs 1,500, including 30GB data, making it a highly competitive entertainment bundle.
• App access via JioTV
Most OTT apps are accessible only through the JioTV mobile app, with voucher-based activation on select platforms.
• Alternative Rs 175 pack
A similar Rs 175 pack is available, offering access to 10 OTT apps and 10GB data for 28 days.
• Wide availability
The offer is accessible via the MyJio app, Jio website, and retail outlets, enhancing user convenience.
Key statistics
Rs 1,500
Value of benefits in the Rs 200 pack
15
Number of OTT apps included in Rs 200 pack
More than 1,000
Number of live TV channels included
30GB
Data included in Rs 200 pack
28 days
Validity period of the pack
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Reliance Jio Rs 200 pack.
Published 28 May 2026, 11:01 IST