REON Neckband PRO Plus: Amid heatwave, Sony rolls out new wearable AC

Key points

• Wearable AC innovation Sony introduces the REON Neckband PRO Plus, a lightweight (69g) wearable air conditioner designed to cool the neck area during heatwaves.

• Smart temperature control The device features both cooling and heating modes, adjustable via a smartphone app, and includes a smart tag sensor to regulate temperature based on ambient conditions.

• Ergonomic and flexible design The neckband has an adaptive hold design for comfort, adjustable collar height, and a stainless steel band that fits under clothing.

• Global availability The REON Neckband PRO Plus is available for pre-order in select markets, including the US, UK, France, Switzerland, and the Netherlands.