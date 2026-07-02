REON Neckband PRO Plus: Amid heatwave, Sony rolls out new wearable AC

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In one line
Sony launches REON Neckband PRO Plus, a wearable air conditioner designed to combat extreme heatwaves.
Key points
• Wearable AC innovation
Sony introduces the REON Neckband PRO Plus, a lightweight (69g) wearable air conditioner designed to cool the neck area during heatwaves.
• Smart temperature control
The device features both cooling and heating modes, adjustable via a smartphone app, and includes a smart tag sensor to regulate temperature based on ambient conditions.
• Ergonomic and flexible design
The neckband has an adaptive hold design for comfort, adjustable collar height, and a stainless steel band that fits under clothing.
• Global availability
The REON Neckband PRO Plus is available for pre-order in select markets, including the US, UK, France, Switzerland, and the Netherlands.
• Heatwave context
The launch coincides with record-breaking heatwaves in Europe, with temperatures reaching up to 43°C in several regions.
Key statistics
$34.99 (approx. Rs 3332.99)
Product price
43°C
Maximum recorded temperature in Europe
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Sony REON Neckband PRO Plus.
Sony REON Neckband PRO Plus with smart temperature sensor.
Published 02 July 2026, 08:46 IST