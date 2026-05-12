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Rising chipset prices crush budget smartphone segment in India, sees 58 per cent decline: IDC

Last year's leading phone maker Vivo suffered a four per cent decline in market share compared to the same period the previous year. Whereas the second-ranked Samsung maintained the same position with flat growth.
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 17:26 IST
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Concise summary of key highlights

Untitled May 12, 2026 07:37 pm

In one line
Global semiconductor supply crunch disrupts smartphone market, causing price hikes and shifting consumer demand toward premium segments.
Key points
AI chip demand surge
Major semiconductor firms prioritize AI data center chip production, reducing supply for consumer electronics like smartphones.
Budget smartphone collapse
Entry-level smartphone shipments fell 59% YoY in Q1 2026 due to outdated chipsets and high prices, shrinking market share from 18% to 8%.
Premium market growth
Higher segments (Rs 20,000+) saw significant growth, with premium (Rs 60,000–80,000) up 32% and mid-premium (Rs 35,000–60,000) up 29%.
Brand performance shifts
Oppo led top 10 brands with 22% growth, while Apple and Samsung saw declines. Motorola re-entered top five with 14% growth.
Refurbished market rise
Brands like Samsung and Google are launching refurbished smartphones in India due to persistent chip shortages and high prices.
Key statistics
59%
Budget smartphone shipment decline
US$302
Average smartphone selling price
32%
Premium segment growth
22%
Oppo's market growth
5%
Apple's market share decline
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
IDC's Indian smartphone market ( Q1, 2026).

IDC's Indian smartphone market ( Q1, 2026).

Credit: IDC India

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Published 12 May 2026, 17:26 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsGoogleAppleDH TechOnePlussmartphonesMotorolaiQooOppoRealmesmartphoneXiaomiVivoPocoQualcommIDCInternational Data CorporationMediaTek

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