Risk of impersonation over WhatsApp's username feature, Centre to look into it

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Government raises concerns over impersonation risks in WhatsApp's new username feature.
Key points
• New username feature
WhatsApp's upcoming 'Username' feature allows users to reserve unique handles, but concerns arise over impersonation risks.
• Impersonation risks
Crooks could misuse usernames of celebrities or ex-partners, leading to potential fraud or harassment.
• User challenges
Many users struggle to claim their original name as a username, forcing them to use variations or accept suggestions.
• Government scrutiny
The government is investigating WhatsApp's username feature due to privacy and impersonation concerns.
• Existing verification gaps
Platforms like X face issues with fake accounts retaining verified badges, highlighting the need for better verification.
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 01 July 2026, 11:53 IST