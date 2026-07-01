Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnology

Risk of impersonation over WhatsApp's username feature, Centre to look into it

This is a valid point, as crooks can take the username of celebrities or even ex-partners with fake accounts and misuse it. Then, how to message or call the right person?
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 11:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights

Govt concerned over impersonation risks in WhatsApp's username feature

In one line
Government raises concerns over impersonation risks in WhatsApp's new username feature.
Key points
New username feature
WhatsApp's upcoming 'Username' feature allows users to reserve unique handles, but concerns arise over impersonation risks.
Impersonation risks
Crooks could misuse usernames of celebrities or ex-partners, leading to potential fraud or harassment.
User challenges
Many users struggle to claim their original name as a username, forcing them to use variations or accept suggestions.
Government scrutiny
The government is investigating WhatsApp's username feature due to privacy and impersonation concerns.
Existing verification gaps
Platforms like X face issues with fake accounts retaining verified badges, highlighting the need for better verification.
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 July 2026, 11:53 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsWhatsAppDH TechMetaGovernmentuser privacyimpersonationPrivacy concerns

Follow us on :

Follow Us