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Hometechnology

Robot outruns humans to smash world record at Beijing half marathon

Some of the robots were highly agile and moved like Usain Bolt, while others had basic capabilities.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 12:57 IST
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Published 19 April 2026, 12:57 IST
World newsChinaBeijingTechnologyMarathonrobot

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