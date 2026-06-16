Rumours of Apple iPhone Fold (Ultra) delay false; flagship device on track for debut this September

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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Apple's first foldable iPhone remains on track for a September launch despite supply chain rumours.
Key points
• Supply chain rumours debunked
Recent claims of a delay to the iPhone Fold's launch were dismissed by a Chinese tipster, who stated it is still on track for September.
• Apple's strategic launch plan
Apple plans to launch three iPhone models in September 2026—iPhone 18 Pro, 18 Pro Max, and the foldable iPhone—while delaying the iPhone Air 2 and standard models to 2027.
• Supply chain diversification
The staggered launch aims to reduce pressure on suppliers, marketing teams, and sales strategies by spreading releases across two halves of the year.
• Industry expert confirmation
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, known for accurate Apple product tracking, supports the September 2026 launch timeline for the foldable iPhone.
• WWDC 2026 hints
iOS 27 beta testing suggests Apple is preparing for a wide-screen iPhone Fold, reinforcing the September launch expectation.
Key statistics
Q3 2026
Proposed launch quarter for iPhone Fold
Spring 2027
Delayed launch quarter for iPhone Air 2 and standard models
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 16 June 2026, 12:30 IST