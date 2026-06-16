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Hometechnology

Rumours of Apple iPhone Fold (Ultra) delay false; flagship device on track for debut this September

There is a possibility people may have misconstrued Lin En-ping's statement, and it is very likely that he might have hinted at iPhone 18 and iPhone Air 2 models.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 12:30 IST
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Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights

Rumours of Apple iPhone Fold (Ultra) delay are false; it is on track for debut this September

In one line
Apple's first foldable iPhone remains on track for a September launch despite supply chain rumours.
Key points
Supply chain rumours debunked
Recent claims of a delay to the iPhone Fold's launch were dismissed by a Chinese tipster, who stated it is still on track for September.
Apple's strategic launch plan
Apple plans to launch three iPhone models in September 2026—iPhone 18 Pro, 18 Pro Max, and the foldable iPhone—while delaying the iPhone Air 2 and standard models to 2027.
Supply chain diversification
The staggered launch aims to reduce pressure on suppliers, marketing teams, and sales strategies by spreading releases across two halves of the year.
Industry expert confirmation
Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, known for accurate Apple product tracking, supports the September 2026 launch timeline for the foldable iPhone.
WWDC 2026 hints
iOS 27 beta testing suggests Apple is preparing for a wide-screen iPhone Fold, reinforcing the September launch expectation.
Key statistics
Q3 2026
Proposed launch quarter for iPhone Fold
Spring 2027
Delayed launch quarter for iPhone Air 2 and standard models
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 16 June 2026, 12:30 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsAppleDH TechiPhonesmartphonessmartphonemobile phoneFoldable iPhone

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