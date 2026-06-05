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Safari privacy security: Apple takes a dig at Android and Chrome

With private browsing, IP protection and default anti-tracking tools, the company reinforces its focus before WWDC 2026 updates.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 17:18 IST
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Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights

Safari privacy security: Apple takes a dig at Android and Chrome

In one line
Apple highlights Safari's privacy features in a new ad, contrasting with Android and Chrome's tracking practices.
Key points
Apple's privacy focus
Apple promotes its user privacy-centric features as a key differentiator, particularly in Safari, which blocks trackers by default.
Android and Chrome tracking
Android phones and apps like Chrome, Facebook, and Instagram track user behaviour and sell data for targeted ads unless in private mode.
Safari's privacy features
Safari removes unique trackers, hides IP addresses, prevents extension apps from accessing browsing data, and blocks location tracking by search engines.
Apple's promotional ad
Apple released a video featuring ad trackers in jumpsuits to visually demonstrate constant user monitoring by rival apps.
Future privacy updates
Apple plans to introduce more privacy-centric features later this year, with a preview at the 2026 Worldwide Developers Conference.
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Apple's new iPhone safari security feature ad mocking Chrome.

Apple's new iPhone safari security feature ad mocking Chrome.

Credit: Apple

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Published 05 June 2026, 17:18 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsAppleDH TechAndroidiPhoneWWDCcyber securitysmartphonesafariuser privacyChromeAndroid phoneWorldwide Developers Conferencemobile user privacy

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