Safari privacy security: Apple takes a dig at Android and Chrome

Apple highlights Safari's privacy features in a new ad, contrasting with Android and Chrome's tracking practices.

In one line

Key points

• Apple's privacy focus Apple promotes its user privacy-centric features as a key differentiator, particularly in Safari, which blocks trackers by default.

• Android and Chrome tracking Android phones and apps like Chrome, Facebook, and Instagram track user behaviour and sell data for targeted ads unless in private mode.

• Safari's privacy features Safari removes unique trackers, hides IP addresses, prevents extension apps from accessing browsing data, and blocks location tracking by search engines.

• Apple's promotional ad Apple released a video featuring ad trackers in jumpsuits to visually demonstrate constant user monitoring by rival apps.