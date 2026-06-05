Safari privacy security: Apple takes a dig at Android and Chrome

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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Apple highlights Safari's privacy features in a new ad, contrasting with Android and Chrome's tracking practices.
Key points
• Apple's privacy focus
Apple promotes its user privacy-centric features as a key differentiator, particularly in Safari, which blocks trackers by default.
• Android and Chrome tracking
Android phones and apps like Chrome, Facebook, and Instagram track user behaviour and sell data for targeted ads unless in private mode.
• Safari's privacy features
Safari removes unique trackers, hides IP addresses, prevents extension apps from accessing browsing data, and blocks location tracking by search engines.
• Apple's promotional ad
Apple released a video featuring ad trackers in jumpsuits to visually demonstrate constant user monitoring by rival apps.
• Future privacy updates
Apple plans to introduce more privacy-centric features later this year, with a preview at the 2026 Worldwide Developers Conference.
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Apple's new iPhone safari security feature ad mocking Chrome.
Published 05 June 2026, 17:18 IST