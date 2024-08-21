Safety First: Here's how to turn on SOS emergency feature on iPhone and Android mobile

Last weekend, a rogue criminal sexually assaulted a 21-year-old girl in the southeastern part of the Bengaluru city. Despite the traumatic ordeal, the young lady showed remarkable presence of mind by turning on the SOS safety feature on her phone to get immediate help from loved ones.

This actually helped the victim's friends reach the location in quick time and thwarted the criminal from doing more harm to the girl.

All phones -- Android and iPhones-- come with safety features, but very few know how to use them. This will come in handy during grave situations and potentially save your lives.