Sam Altman returns as CEO to OpenAI with new board members

Last Friday, Sam Altman was unceremoniously fired and what followed was a series of dramatic scenes with several senior engineers threatening to quit if their former CEO was not reinstated.
Late Sunday night, Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, which has made significant investment on OpenAI, offered a lead position for Altman to run the company's own Artificial Intelligence team.
Now, OpenAI on platform X (formerly Twitter) has announced that Sam Altman is back as CEO to the tech startup. And, along with him, new members Larry Summers, and Adam D'Angelo are joining OpenAI board and will be headed by chairman Bret Taylor.
Sam Altman responded the message with a heart and salute emoji, confirming his return to OpenAI.
i love openai, and everything i’ve done over the past few days has been in service of keeping this team and its mission together. when i decided to join msft on sun evening, it was clear that was the best path for me and the team. with the new board and w satya’s support, i’m looking forward to returning to openai, and building on our strong partnership with msft.Sam Altman (on X platform)
"We are encouraged by the changes to the OpenAI board. We believe this is a first essential step on a path to more stable, well-informed, and effective governance. Sam, Greg, and I have talked and agreed they have a key role to play along with the OAI leadership team in ensuring OAI continues to thrive and build on its mission. We look forward to building on our strong partnership and delivering the value of this next generation of AI to our customers and partners," said Satya Nadella, CEO, Microsoft.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned for more updates.