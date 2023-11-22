Sam Altman returns as CEO to OpenAI with new board members

Last Friday, Sam Altman was unceremoniously fired and what followed was a series of dramatic scenes with several senior engineers threatening to quit if their former CEO was not reinstated.

Late Sunday night, Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, which has made significant investment on OpenAI, offered a lead position for Altman to run the company's own Artificial Intelligence team.

Now, OpenAI on platform X (formerly Twitter) has announced that Sam Altman is back as CEO to the tech startup. And, along with him, new members Larry Summers, and Adam D'Angelo are joining OpenAI board and will be headed by chairman Bret Taylor.