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Samsung A37 5G review: Decent performer with solid build quality, good camera

Samsung's Galaxy A37 5G is an incremental upgrade over the predecessor. It delivers smooth performance, has an excellent display, offers a full day battery life, good camera hardware and a solid build quality.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 16:12 IST
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Samsung Galaxy A37 5G.

Samsung Galaxy A37 5G.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Samsung Galaxy A37 5G.

Samsung Galaxy A37 5G.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Samsung Galaxy A37 5G.

Samsung Galaxy A37 5G.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Samsung Galaxy A37 5G.

Samsung Galaxy A37 5G.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Samsung Galaxy A37 5G's CPU and GPU performance score on Geekbench 6.0 app.

Samsung Galaxy A37 5G's CPU and GPU performance score on Geekbench 6.0 app.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Samsung Galaxy A37 5G.

Samsung Galaxy A37 5G.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Samsung Galaxy A37 5G's camera sample.

Samsung Galaxy A37 5G's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Samsung Galaxy A37 5G's camera sample.

Samsung Galaxy A37 5G's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Samsung Galaxy A37 5G's camera sample with ultra-wide angle mode.

Samsung Galaxy A37 5G's camera sample with ultra-wide angle mode.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Samsung Galaxy A37 5G's camera sample with 1X zoom.

Samsung Galaxy A37 5G's camera sample with 1X zoom.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Samsung Galaxy A37 5G's camera sample with 2X zoom.

Samsung Galaxy A37 5G's camera sample with 2X zoom.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Samsung Galaxy A37 5G's camera sample with 5X zoom.

Samsung Galaxy A37 5G's camera sample with 5X zoom.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Samsung Galaxy A37 5G's camera sample with 10X zoom.

Samsung Galaxy A37 5G's camera sample with 10X zoom.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Samsung Galaxy A37 5G's camera sample.

Samsung Galaxy A37 5G's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Samsung Galaxy A37 5G's camera sample.

Samsung Galaxy A37 5G's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Samsung Galaxy A37 5G's camera sample.

Samsung Galaxy A37 5G's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Samsung Galaxy A37 5G's camera sample.

Samsung Galaxy A37 5G's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Samsung Galaxy A37 5G's camera sample.

Samsung Galaxy A37 5G's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Samsung Galaxy A37 5G's camera sample.

Samsung Galaxy A37 5G's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Samsung Galaxy A37 5G's camera sample.

Samsung Galaxy A37 5G's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Samsung Galaxy A37 5G's camera sample.

Samsung Galaxy A37 5G's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Samsung Galaxy A37 5G's camera sample.

Samsung Galaxy A37 5G's camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Samsung Galaxy A37 5G.

Samsung Galaxy A37 5G.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

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Published 26 May 2026, 16:12 IST
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