Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Samsung Galaxy A37 5G's CPU and GPU performance score on Geekbench 6.0 app.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Samsung Galaxy A37 5G's camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Samsung Galaxy A37 5G's camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Samsung Galaxy A37 5G's camera sample with ultra-wide angle mode.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Samsung Galaxy A37 5G's camera sample with 1X zoom.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Samsung Galaxy A37 5G's camera sample with 2X zoom.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Samsung Galaxy A37 5G's camera sample with 5X zoom.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Samsung Galaxy A37 5G's camera sample with 10X zoom.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Samsung Galaxy A37 5G's camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Samsung Galaxy A37 5G's camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Samsung Galaxy A37 5G's camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Samsung Galaxy A37 5G's camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Samsung Galaxy A37 5G's camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Samsung Galaxy A37 5G's camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Samsung Galaxy A37 5G's camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Samsung Galaxy A37 5G's camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Samsung Galaxy A37 5G's camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Published 26 May 2026, 16:12 IST