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Samsung begins Android 17-based OneUI 9 beta testing for Galaxy S26 series

Based on Google's Android 17, One UI 9 comes with creative utility tools, customisation options, a more accessible mobile experience, and stronger protection against cyber security threats.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 09:30 IST
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One UI 9 logo.

One UI 9 logo.

Credit: Samsung

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Published 14 May 2026, 09:30 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsDH TechAndroidSamsungsmartphonessmartphoneAndroid phoneOne UIAndroid Update

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