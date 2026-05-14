Samsung begins Android 17-based OneUI 9 beta testing for Galaxy S26 series

<p>Samsung has kicked off the One UI 9 beta testing for the Galaxy S26 series in select global markets.</p><p>Based on Google's Android 17, One UI 9 comes with creative utility tools, customisation options, a more accessible mobile experience, and stronger protection against cyber security threats.</p><p>In addition to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/artificial-intelligence/android-17-to-bring-ai-scam-detection-new-potent-anti-theft-tools-more-4001049">Android 17 features</a>, Samsung is bringing its own set of improvements with One UI 9 for Galaxy devices.</p>.Google showcases Gemini Intelligence's agentic automation capabilities for Android phones.<p><strong>One UI 9: Key features you should know about Android 17-based OS update</strong></p><p><strong>1) Samsung Notes:</strong> With the new One Ui 9, the productivity app gains new creative tools, including decorative tapes and a wider variety of pen line styles.</p><p><strong>2) Contacts app:</strong> It will offer direct access to Creative Studio for users to develop personalised profile cards without the need to switch between apps.</p>. <p><strong>3) The updated Quick Panel:</strong> With One UI 9, the Quick Panel will offer users greater control over its layout. Brightness, sound and media player are each independently adjustable, with more size options to suit individual preferences.</p><p><strong>4) Accessibility:</strong> Samsung is bringing an improved adjustable Mouse Key speed that enables smoother cursor control and a combined TalkBack feature that brings together features previously offered separately by Google and Samsung. </p><p><strong>5) Text Spotlight feature:</strong> It displays the selected text larger or more clearly in a floating window, to make reading easier on the compact screen of the phone.</p><p><strong>6) User privacy security:</strong> Once updated to One UI 9, the phone will regularly scan for suspicious apps and potential threats. And, when new high-risk apps are detected, it warns users, blocks installation, and recommends deletion.</p><p><strong>Here's how to apply for OneUI 9 beta testing:</strong></p><p>For now, One UI 9 beta testing for Galaxy S26 models —S26, S26+, and S26 Ultra—is available in Germany, India, Korea, Poland, the United Kingdom, and the US starting this week. </p><p>The Galaxy S26 series users can apply to join the beta program via the Samsung Members app.</p>.Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Review: Refined with meaningful upgrades.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>