Samsung celebrates 5th year anniversary of Opera House opening in Bengaluru

Exactly five years ago in 2018, with great fanfare, Samsung opened the company's biggest experience and experience centre at the iconic Opera House, in Bengaluru

The South Korean consumer electronics major took two years to refurbish the British-era theater and turn it into a modern technology-cum-entertainment centre at the heart of the Silicon Valley of India.

The 33,000 square-feet 100-plus old heritage building, which is touted to be the world's biggest Samsung showroom houses a big swanky Gaming Arena for consumers to play games whilst testing Samsung products. There is also a fully functional Internet-of-Things (IoT) demo area Connected Living to check out Samsung's smart home appliances such as intelligent washing machines, refrigerators, smart televisions, and more.

Furthermore, it is also the home to a 70-seater Starbucks cafe outlet with outdoor and indoor seating arrangements.

Since its launch, Samsung Opera House hosted several globally high-profile hardware showcase events and also played host to several musical and entertainment shows.

Today (September 25), as it marks the fifth year anniversary of the opening of Samsung Opera House, the company hosted a big gala event for the fans.