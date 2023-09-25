Samsung celebrates 5th year anniversary of Opera House opening in Bengaluru

Exactly five years ago in 2018, with great fanfare, Samsung opened the company's biggest experience and experience centre at the iconic Opera House, in Bengaluru
The South Korean consumer electronics major took two years to refurbish the British-era theater and turn it into a modern technology-cum-entertainment centre at the heart of the Silicon Valley of India.
The 33,000 square-feet 100-plus old heritage building, which is touted to be the world's biggest Samsung showroom houses a big swanky Gaming Arena for consumers to play games whilst testing Samsung products. There is also a fully functional Internet-of-Things (IoT) demo area Connected Living to check out Samsung's smart home appliances such as intelligent washing machines, refrigerators, smart televisions, and more.
Furthermore, it is also the home to a 70-seater Starbucks cafe outlet with outdoor and indoor seating arrangements.
Since its launch, Samsung Opera House hosted several globally high-profile hardware showcase events and also played host to several musical and entertainment shows.
Today (September 25), as it marks the fifth year anniversary of the opening of Samsung Opera House, the company hosted a big gala event for the fans.
It showcased the company's home Korean culture through its entertainment and culinary traditions. It kicked off the event with a fun trivia quiz and games session centered on K-Pop culture, offering participants an opportunity to showcase their knowledge and win exciting prizes.
“Samsung Opera House has completed a remarkable journey since its inauguration as a historic landmark in Bengaluru. It is today a hub of technology, innovation, art, and culture for the city. Consumers, especially Gen Z and millennials, have come to love this iconic experience store over the last five years and we will continue to bring in exciting new technology experiences for them,” said Mr. Sumit Walia, Senior Director, Samsung India.
After the quiz competition, Samsung hosted dance and voice battles, for the fans to show their dancing talent and singing prowess.
Later, Samsung topped it off with a Korean movie screening at the Home Theatre zone and at Chef’s Kitchen zone, it showcased South Korean food traditions.
More than five thousand people attended the Samsung event at the Opera House.