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Samsung expands One UI 8.5 beta programme to more Galaxy phones

Samsung One UI 8.5 update brings several new features, enhanced device management and improved security for Galaxy phones.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 13:34 IST
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Samsung unveils new features of upcoming OneUI 8.5 update.

Samsung unveils new features of upcoming OneUI 8.5 update.

Credit: Samsung

Storage Share feature.

Storage Share feature.

Credit: Samsung

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Published 31 March 2026, 13:34 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsDH TechSamsungOne UIGalaxy Phones

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