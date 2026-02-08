<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/samsungs-new-teasers-reveal-big-ai-camera-upgrades-in-galaxy-s26-series-3887549">Samsung</a> unveiled the Galaxy A07, the company’s first phone of the year in India.</p><p>It sports a 6.7-inch HD+(720 x 1600p) LCD screen, up to 800 nits peak brightness. It also features a side-mounted fingerprint sneers, a 3.5mm audio jack, a speaker, a Type-C USB port and a hybrid dual-SIM slots (nano SIM -1 + nano SIM-2 or microSD card).</p><p>Inside, the device houses 6nm class MediaTek Dimensity 6300 oct-core processor, Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, Android 16-based One UI 84GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB storage (expandable up to 1TB), with microSD and a 6,000mAh battery with 25W charger.</p>.Samsung Galaxy A56 review: Refined sequel with meaningful upgrades.<p>It also boasts of dual-camera module—main 50MP(f/1.8 aperture) with a 2MP (f/2.4) depth sensor and LED flash on the back. And, it features a 8MP (f/2.0) front camera for selfies and video calling.</p>.<p>The new Galaxy A07 5G comes in three colours — black, light green and light violet. It is available in two configurations— 4GB RAM +128GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage— for Rs 15,999 and Rs 17,999, respetively.</p><p><strong>Galaxy A07 vs competition</strong> </p><p>The Samsung phone is up against <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/cmf-phone-2-pro-review-best-in-its-class-3544355">CMF Phone 2 Pro (review)</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/redmi-15c-review-solid-budget-phone-with-eye-pleasing-design-3834163">Redmi 15C (review)</a>, and Nothing Phone (3a) Lite, among others.</p>.Nothing Phone (3a) Lite review: Reliable mobile with distinctive design.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>