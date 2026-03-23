<p>After launching the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/samsung-launches-ai-packed-flagship-galaxy-s26-galaxy-s26-plus-and-galaxy-s26-ultra-galaxy-buds4-buds4-pro-3911558">ultra-premium Galaxy S26 series</a>, Samsung is all geared up to bring the Android-powered Galaxy A series in India this week.</p><p>Samsung is expected to unveil at least two phones-- Galaxy A57 and A37 series on March 25.</p><p>The new upper mid-range phone, Galaxy A57, is said to sport a 6.6-inch AMOLED display and is said to come some of the most advanced <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/galaxy-s26-ultra-review-samsung-raises-bar-with-ai-privacy-display-3941139">Galaxy AI features we have seen in the Galaxy S26 series</a>.</p>.Google Pixel 10a Review: Fine-tuned with new AI features.<p>As the teaser hints, it is expected to be available in multiple vibrant colours, including icy blue, lilac, and navy blue, in addition to grey and charcoal.</p><p>It is said to come with a triple-camera module with feature-rich generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI) photography tools.</p>.<p>The Galaxy A37 is said to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED-based screen and may come with five colours-- greyish green, charcoal, lavender, navy and white.</p><p>It is also expected to come with a triple camera on the back and support gen AI features to deliver an enhanced photography experience.</p><p>Both devices are expected to come with an IP68 rating, meaning they will be able to survive an accidental drop in a water body for close to 1.5metres (around five feet) for up to 30 minutes.</p><p>And, they are likely to get a minimum of six Android OS updates and software security patches for protection against emerging cyber threats up to 2032.</p><p>For more details of the devices, we have to wait a couple of days to see what Samsung has in store for the fans.</p>.Samsung rolls out ‘Galaxy Forever’ programme in India .<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a></em></p>