Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnology

Samsung Galaxy A57, A37 set for debut this week in India

The new Samsung phones are likely to get a minimum of six Android OS updates and software security patches for protection against emerging cyber threats up to 2032.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 16:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 March 2026, 16:35 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsDH TechAndroidSamsungsmartphonessmartphonemobile phoneAndroid phoneExynos chipset

Follow us on :

Follow Us