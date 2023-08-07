Samsung Galaxy F34 5G with triple camera launched in India

Leading smartphone maker Samsung on Monday (August 7) unveiled a mid-range phone Galaxy F34 in India.

The new Samsung phone features a 6.46-inch FHD+(1080×2340p) Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display with 120Hz refresh rate, support up to 1,000 nits brightness, and the screen is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass 5 shield.

It also supports dual-SIM slots, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a type-C port.

Inside, it is powered by 5nm class Exynos 1280 octa-core with Mali-G68 GPU, 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB (expandable up to 1TB), 5G modem, Wi-Fi 6.0 (dual-band: 2.5GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.2 and a 6,000mAh battery with 25W charger.

As far as photography is concerned, it features a triple-camera module-- main 50MP(with OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) + 8MP ultra-wide sensor (f/2.2) + 2MP macro camera with LED flash on the back. It features a 13MP front camera.

Samsung is offering two colour variants--electric black and mystic green. It will be available in two configurations-- 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 18,999 and Rs 20,999, respectively on August 12 onwards. It can be pre-booked on the Samsung website and Flipkart.