Samsung Galaxy F34 5G with triple camera launched in India

Leading smartphone maker Samsung on Monday (August 7) unveiled a mid-range phone Galaxy F34 in India.
The new Samsung phone features a 6.46-inch FHD+(1080×2340p) Super AMOLED Infinity-U Display with 120Hz refresh rate, support up to 1,000 nits brightness, and the screen is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass 5 shield.
It also supports dual-SIM slots, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a type-C port.
Inside, it is powered by 5nm class Exynos 1280 octa-core with Mali-G68 GPU, 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB (expandable up to 1TB), 5G modem, Wi-Fi 6.0 (dual-band: 2.5GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.2 and a 6,000mAh battery with 25W charger.
As far as photography is concerned, it features a triple-camera module-- main 50MP(with OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) + 8MP ultra-wide sensor (f/2.2) + 2MP macro camera with LED flash on the back. It features a 13MP front camera.
Samsung is offering two colour variants--electric black and mystic green. It will be available in two configurations-- 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 18,999 and Rs 20,999, respectively on August 12 onwards. It can be pre-booked on the Samsung website and Flipkart.
Galaxy F34 5G vs competition
The new Samsung phone will be up against the popular Redmi Note 12 Pro series, and Motorola Moto G73 series, among others.
