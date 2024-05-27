Samsung Galaxy F55: First impression

On Monday (May 27), Samsung launched the new premium mid-range smartphone Galaxy F55 in India.

The company is offering the device in three configurations-- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs 26,999, Rs 29,999 and Rs 32,999, respectively.

The new Galaxy F55 comes with a lot of upgrades in terms of design, build quality and a more powerful processor.

I spent a few hours with the Galaxy F55 and here are my thoughts on Samsung's latest offering.

Design and display

The new Galaxy F55 comes with a completely new and very refreshing design compared to its predecessor Galaxy F54.

It has a super slim structure. it measures just 7.88 mm in thickness and weighs 180g.