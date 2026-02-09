<p>Last week, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/samsung-galaxy-a07-5g-launched-in-india-3889018">Samsung launched the Galaxy A07</a> series. Now, the South Korean consumer electronics major has unveiled the new budget smartphone Galaxy F70e series in India.</p><p>The new Android phone sports a 6.7-inch HD+ (720 x 1600p) LCD screen, supporting up to 800 nits peak brightness. It also features a 3.5mm audio jack, speaker, hybrid dual SIM slots (nano SIM-1 + nano SIM-2 or a microSD card) and an IP54 rating.</p><p>Under the hood, it houses a 6nm class MediaTek Dimensity 6300 octa-core chipset with Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, Android 16-based OneUI 8.0 OS, 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM, 128GB storage (expandable up to 1TB) and a 6,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging.</p>.Samsung’s new teasers reveal big AI camera upgrades in Galaxy S26 series .<p>The company has confirmed that the device will get six years of Android OS updates, along with security patches, till 2032.</p><p>Furthermore, the device is Evaluation Assurance Level 5+ (EAL5+) certified and comes with Samsung Knox Vault, which promises to safeguard users’ financial and personal data from any cyber threats, such as malware and hardware attacks.</p>.<p>It flaunts a dual-camera module-- 50MP main (f/1.8 aperture) witha 2MP (f/2.4) sensor with an LED flash on the back. It also features an 8MP front camera for selfies and video calling.</p><p>It is available in two colours-- limelight green and spotlight blue. It comes in two configurations-- 4GB RAM + 128GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 12,499 and Rs 13,999, respectively.</p><p><strong>Galaxy F70e vs competition</strong></p><p>Samsung phone up against Xiaomi <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/redmi-15c-review-solid-budget-phone-with-eye-pleasing-design-3834163">Redmi 15C (review)</a>, and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/poco-m7-plus-review-well-rounded-budget-phone-3847685">Poco M7 Plus (review)</a>, among others.</p>.Google offers sneak peek at Pixel 10a ahead of launch; what to expect.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>