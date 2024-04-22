Samsung Galaxy M55 review: Reliable mid-range phone

Samsung unveiled the new mid-range Galaxy M55 series phone in India earlier in the month.

The new Galaxy M55 comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset and has a slimmer profile compared to the predecessor.

The company is offering the device in three variants with prices starting at Rs 26,999. Here are my thoughts on Samsung's latest handset.

Design, build quality and display

The latest Galaxy M55 series is one of the slimmest M series phones to date. It measures just 7.8mm in thickness, 0.6mm thinner compared to the predecessor (8.4mm). It is light too. The device weighs just 180g.

Thanks to the slim design language, it is easy to hold the device firmly and there is less chance of slipping out of hands. The back panel features a frosted glass design with a matte finish and doesn't get stained easily. It does a wonderful job of repelling sweaty fingerprint smudges.