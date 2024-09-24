Samsung Galaxy M55s with triple camera launched in India

Samsung launched the new mid-range phone Galaxy M55s series in India.

It comes with a slim exterior profile called 'Fusion' design. It measures only 7.8mm in thickness and weighs around 180g. It will be available in two colours--Coral Green and Thunder Black.

On the front, it flaunts a 6.7-inch full HD+ (1080×2400p) Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display. It supports 120Hz refresh rate and offers up to 1,000 nits peak brightness via Vision Booster technology.

Samsung phone also features hybrid dual-SIM (nano + nanor or microSD card), type-c port and an in-display fingerprint sensor