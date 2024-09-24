Samsung Galaxy M55s with triple camera launched in India

Samsung launched the new mid-range phone Galaxy M55s series in India.
It comes with a slim exterior profile called 'Fusion' design. It measures only 7.8mm in thickness and weighs around 180g. It will be available in two colours--Coral Green and Thunder Black.
On the front, it flaunts a 6.7-inch full HD+ (1080×2400p) Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O Display. It supports 120Hz refresh rate and offers up to 1,000 nits peak brightness via Vision Booster technology.
Samsung phone also features hybrid dual-SIM (nano + nanor or microSD card), type-c port and an in-display fingerprint sensor
The Galaxy M55s houses a 4nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 octa-core processor with Adreno 644 GPU, Android 14-based Samsung One UI 6.1 OS, 8GB RAM, 128GB / 256GB storage (expandable up to 1TB) via micro SD card, and a 5,000mAh battery with 45
It features a triple camera module-- main 50MP (with f/1.8 aperture, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) with 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide angle camera and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera with LED flash.
On the front, it comes with a 50MP (f/2.2).
Samsung offers the device in two configurations-- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB + 256GB storage-- for Rs 19,999 and Rs 22,999, respectively.
Galaxy M55s vs competition
The new phone competes with OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite (review), iQOO Z9s, Motorola Edge 50 Fusion, and Poco X6, among others.
Published 24 September 2024, 14:12 IST