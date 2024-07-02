Samsung Galaxy Ring to come with temperature reader, heart rate tracker and more

In a bid to build curiosity among consumers, Samsung earlier in the year in February showcased the company's new smart wearable category device Galaxy Ring at the Mobile World Congress (MWC), in Barcelona.

The company did not reveal specific details of the device but said the Galaxy Ring will provide greater insights into users' health and fitness, on par with smartwatches.

With just a week left before the Samsung hardware event (July 10), a new report has emerged that the tiny smart wearable Galaxy Ring will come jam-packed with health tracking features such as a temperature reader and can even be able to monitor the user's stress.

Android Authority has uncovered several features of the upcoming Galaxy Ring hidden in the latest version of the Samsung Galaxy Health app.