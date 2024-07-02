Samsung Galaxy Ring to come with temperature reader, heart rate tracker and more

In a bid to build curiosity among consumers, Samsung earlier in the year in February showcased the company's new smart wearable category device Galaxy Ring at the Mobile World Congress (MWC), in Barcelona.
The company did not reveal specific details of the device but said the Galaxy Ring will provide greater insights into users' health and fitness, on par with smartwatches.
With just a week left before the Samsung hardware event (July 10), a new report has emerged that the tiny smart wearable Galaxy Ring will come jam-packed with health tracking features such as a temperature reader and can even be able to monitor the user's stress.
Android Authority has uncovered several features of the upcoming Galaxy Ring hidden in the latest version of the Samsung Galaxy Health app.
The Galaxy Ring is said to be capable of tracking minute variations of a user's heart rate 24x7 and it can offer insights on stress. Also, while sleeping, it can even monitor snoring.
For women users, the Galaxy Ring will be able to read skin temperature and help predict the period and ovulation cycles.
A person looks at the Samsung Galaxy Ring at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain.
Photo Credit: REUTERS/BRUNA CASAS
After the launch of the new Galaxy Ring, Samsung is also expected to introduce a new 'My Vitality Score'. It will make use of data tracked during sleep, activity, resting heart rate, and heart rate variability to tell the owner how fit and active the body is.
Also, the company will be bringing another feature—the Booster Card—with the Galaxy Ring. Through the smartphone app, it will offer actionable guidance for activities during the day and night to improve fitness.
For other details, we just have to wait a few days for the Galaxy Unpacked event.
Besides the Galaxy Ring, Samsung will be unveiling new Galaxy Z Fold6, Flip6 series foldable phones along with new Galaxy Watch7 series and Galaxy Buds at the Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event on July 10 in Paris.
Published 02 July 2024, 11:57 IST