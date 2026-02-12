<p>For the last couple of weeks, Samsung has been teasing the upcoming Galaxy S26 series on social media platforms. It has been confirmed that the flagship device will come with an anti-spy display panel and a big upgrade in photography hardware. Just yesterday, it revealed the Android premium phone will make its debut later this month during the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/samsung-sets-date-for-galaxy-unpacked-2026-event-heres-what-to-expect-3894372">Galaxy Unpacked event</a>, on February 25, 2026.</p><p>Now, Qualcomm has hinted that Samsung's new phone will be powered by its Snapdragon chipset.</p><p>US semiconductor major quote tweeted -- 'Something big is coming. 👏' to Samsung's Galaxy S26 launch date announcement on X platform (formerly Twitter).</p>.Samsung Galaxy S26 to come with Google's AI-powered scam-detection feature: Report.<p>We believe, depending on the market, Samsung is expected to offer the device either with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 or Samsung Exynos 2600 silicon, built on a 2nm fabrication process.</p><p>In select countries such as the US, India and others, Galaxy S26, which is expected come in three variants-- Galaxy S26 Ultra, S26 Plus and the standard Galaxy S26-- will all be offered with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5.</p><p>Like the previous years, Qualcomm will offer specially developed 'Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy' chispet, fully optimised to smoothly run Galaxy AI features, support AAA gaming titles, 8K video recording and other heavy-duty tasks.</p>.<p>In some countries, only the Galaxy S26 Ultra will feature Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, and the other two will come with Samsung Exynos 2600 silicon. That said, both chipsets promise better performance and longer battery life compared to the predecessor.</p><p>Also, the Galaxy S26 Ultra will feature an enhanced display panel with a higher refresh rate (either 144Hz or 165Hz).</p><p>Also, as noted earlier, it will feature a user privacy-centric display. When using the phone, the content on the screen will be visible only to the owner. Any form of content, be it a text notification, a video or a photo, can only be viewed from the direct line of sight of the user. Prying eyes of people on the side will not be able see any content, but a black screen.</p><p>The Galaxy S26 Plus and S26 are expected to be offered with Samsung Exynos 2600 silicon, and the rest of the features, such as display, battery capacity and camera hardware, will be incremental upgrades.</p><p>The S26 is said to come with a 6.3-inch display, 12GB RAM, 256GB/512GB storage and a 4,300mAh battery, triple camera module-- 50MP main + 50MP ultra-wide sensor + 10MP Telephoto lens with LED flash on the back and a 12MP front camera.</p><p>The S26 Plus is said to come with a bigger 6.7-inch display, 12GB RAM, 256GB/512GB storage and a 4,900mAh battery, triple camera module-- 50MP main + 50MP ultra-wide sensor + 10MP Telephoto lens with LED flash on the back and a 12MP front camera.</p><p>The S26 Ultra is said come with a massive 6.9-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display, 16GB RAM, 256GB/512GB/1TB storage and a 5,000mAh battery with faster 60W charging capability, five camera module-- 200MP main + 50MP Periscope sensor + 50MP ultra-wide sensor + 10MP secondary Telephoto lens with LED flash on the back and a 32MP front camera.</p>.Samsung’s new teasers reveal big AI camera upgrades in Galaxy S26 series .<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>