Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Samsung Galaxy S26+'s CPU and GPU performance score on Geekbench 6.0.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Samsung Galaxy S26+'s camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Samsung Galaxy S26+'s camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Samsung Galaxy S26+'s camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Samsung Galaxy S26+'s camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Samsung Galaxy S26+'s camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Samsung Galaxy S26+'s camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Samsung Galaxy S26+'s camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Samsung Galaxy S26+'s camera sample.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Published 10 April 2026, 15:32 IST