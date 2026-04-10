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Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus Review: Packed with features that matter

Gen AI features, including the photography tools, are well baked into the Galaxy S26 Plus to deliver an excellent user experience. Battery life-wise, it can easily last a whole day under normal usage.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 15:32 IST
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Samsung Galaxy S26+.

Samsung Galaxy S26+.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Samsung Galaxy S26+'s CPU and GPU performance score on Geekbench 6.0.

Samsung Galaxy S26+'s CPU and GPU performance score on Geekbench 6.0.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Samsung Galaxy S26+.

Samsung Galaxy S26+.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Samsung Galaxy S26+'s camera sample.

Samsung Galaxy S26+'s camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Samsung Galaxy S26+'s camera sample.

Samsung Galaxy S26+'s camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Samsung Galaxy S26+'s camera sample.

Samsung Galaxy S26+'s camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Samsung Galaxy S26+'s camera sample.

Samsung Galaxy S26+'s camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Samsung Galaxy S26+'s camera sample.

Samsung Galaxy S26+'s camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Samsung Galaxy S26+'s camera sample.

Samsung Galaxy S26+'s camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Samsung Galaxy S26+'s camera sample.

Samsung Galaxy S26+'s camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Samsung Galaxy S26+'s camera sample.

Samsung Galaxy S26+'s camera sample.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

Samsung Galaxy S26+.

Samsung Galaxy S26+.

Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit

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Published 10 April 2026, 15:32 IST
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