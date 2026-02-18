<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/samsung-sets-date-for-galaxy-unpacked-2026-event-heres-what-to-expect-3894372">Samsung Galaxy S26 series</a>, which is slated for launch later this month on February 25, will come with advanced generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI), confirmed the company.</p><p>In a series of teaser videos, the South Korean consumer electronics major showcased gen AI-powered tools, which allow users to add or remove objects without any glaring issues.</p>.Samsung Galaxy S26 to come with Google's AI-powered scam-detection feature: Report.<p>In the clip, you can see an half eather cupcake gets restored to its original form thanks to the Galaxy AI feature.</p>.<p>In the second clip, Samsung shows how a photo of the puppy captured on the Galaxy S26 can be instantly transformed into fun stickers, which can be used as emojis on social messenger apps.</p>.<p>In another teaser, it shows a cow in a ranch, and the user will be able to draw objects such as an alien ship trying to abduct the anima. The high-resolution quality of the photo is very impressive. What's more interesting is that the shape and design of the advanced spacecraft looks real, which has the potential to go viral among conspiracy theorists if shared on social media platforms. Thankfully, all the images will come with a watermark and even metadata, which is not visible to the eyes will be marked to be identified as a synthetic image.</p>.<p>Samsung also revealed that the Galaxy S26 will come with advanced features that can turn a photo shot at night can be transformed as if it were taken on a bright sunny day.</p><p>"At the core of this evolution is the belief that creativity should not be limited by technical skill or experience. From shooting to editing, the Galaxy camera has quietly redefined what’s possible. Now, anyone can create cinematic videos, track stars across the night sky or capture richly detailed photos, even in low light. And with natural, multimodal input, editing becomes as simple as describing what you have in mind in just a few words," said Samsung.</p><p>In India, Samsung has announced a special 'pre-reservations' programme. </p><p>Interested fans and prospective consumers have to pay a nominal fee of Rs 999 (refundable) to register for Samsung's new phone. The customers will be eligible for benefits worth Rs 2,699 and also get an assured extra cash bonus for the exchange deal to trade in the old phone for the Galaxy S26 series.</p><p>Also, those who buy the 256GB storage variant, they will get a free upgrade to the 512GB storage model at no extra cost. For instance, if the price of the 256GB model is Rs 90,999 and the 512GB variant costs Rs 1,02,999. The customer can get the latter for Rs 90,999 only and save Rs 12,000.</p><p>Samsung had offered the same benefits last year for the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/samsung-unveils-premium-android-phones-galaxy-s25-s25-plus-s25-ultra-3367460">Galaxy S25 series</a>.</p>.Google sets date for I/O 2026 Android developers conclave.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>