Samsung Galaxy Watch7 to come with new BioActive sensor

Samsung is all geared up to host the Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event in Paris on July 10. It is slated to unveil new foldable phones— Galaxy Z Fold6, Flip6 along with Galaxy Watch7 series, Galaxy Buds and the all-new Galaxy Ring.
Ahead of the launch, Samsung has revealed that the new Galaxy Watch7 series will get new BioActive sensor that can offer deeper insights on body’s fitness and health condition than the previous iteration.
It will come with enhanced light-receiving photodiodes; the sensor will come with additional colours of light-emitting diodes (LEDs) and will be arranged optimally across the sensor to register all the biometric vitals more accurately than before.
“The new sensor now includes Blue, Yellow, Violet and Ultraviolet LEDs in addition to an increased number of Green, Red and Infrared LEDs. With the integration and arrangement of these LEDs, photodiodes and specially designed photodiode,” the company said.
All these new improvements allows the new BioActive Sensor of the Galaxy Watch7 series to more accurately measure health metrics such as heart rate, sleep quality, blood pressure, blood oxygen levels and stress levels. Even the measurement of heart rate during intensive workouts is 30 per cent more accurate compared to its predecessor, Samsung noted.
Also, the BioActive sensor will be able to offer advanced glycation end products (AGEs) index. It provides deep insights on body’s metabolic health and biological aging, which are strongly influenced by overall lifestyle and dietary habits of the user.
Besides the Galaxy Watch7 series, fans are eagerly waiting to get hands on the all-new Galaxy Ring. It is also touted to come with cutting-edge health-tracking sensors and will be powered by advanced algorithms. It will be able to offer insights into sleep patterns based on heart rate, movement, and respiratory indicators.
It will also offer 'My Vitality Score'. It will make use of data tracked during sleep, activity, resting heart rate, and heart rate variability to tell the owner how fit and active the body is.
Samsung will be bringing another feature— Booster Card—with the Galaxy Ring. Through a smartphone app, it will offer actionable guidance for activities during the day and night to improve fitness.
Published 09 July 2024, 17:06 IST