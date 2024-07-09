Samsung Galaxy Watch7 to come with new BioActive sensor

Samsung is all geared up to host the Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event in Paris on July 10. It is slated to unveil new foldable phones— Galaxy Z Fold6, Flip6 along with Galaxy Watch7 series, Galaxy Buds and the all-new Galaxy Ring.

Ahead of the launch, Samsung has revealed that the new Galaxy Watch7 series will get new BioActive sensor that can offer deeper insights on body’s fitness and health condition than the previous iteration.