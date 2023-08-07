Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5: First impression

Configurations

The new Galaxy Z Flip5 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and the company is offering the device in two configurations-- 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 8GB RAM +512GB storage.

The new phone runs on Android 13-based One UI 5.1 OS and most of the popular apps are optimized to run on flex mode and split screen and so far, there are no bugs to report.

The company offers a really good number of themes and dynamic wallpapers to make the cover display so pretty and fun to use.

The device houses a 3,700mAh battery. Though it is less than what most Android phones have, the smaller cover display can now handle more functions and help people respond to messages and emails better than before and there is less need to open the full screen to operate.

Users now have to open only for more important stuff only. So, there are complaints to flag, right now, but will see how the device handles heavy use cases such as gaming and binge-watching of TV series/movies on OTT apps.